We must encourage, reward local scientists – Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said that it has become increasingly important to provide incentives and requisite rewards for local scientists in the country. Osinbajo said this on Monday when he received at the Presidential Villa, a delegation of the National Institute for Pharmaceutical Research and Development (NIPRD), a parastatal under the Federal Ministry of Health. The NIRPD delegation, led by its Director- General/CEO, Dr. Obi Peter Adigwe, made a short presentation to the Vice President on its projects, which focused on three thematic areas: uterine fibroids, prostate issues and men’s health, and sickle cell disorder. In a release by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, the Vice President stressed the need to manage and reward talents so that people could remain in the country to do their work.

Osinbajo lauded the NIPRD team for providing solutions to local issues and being able to deliver on its mandate within the limited resources it has, while assuring them of the Federal Government’s continued support in improving their capacity and infrastructure. “We should continue, and push even more, in that direction,” he added.

