We must ensure social, legal equality for women, says Osinbajo

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo said that it was the nation’s best interest to ensure social and legal equality of women. Osinbajo said this yesterday in his comments at a webinar organized by Women In Africa (WIA) in collaboration with the MacArthur Foundation, to mark the 2021 International Women’s Day.

According to a release by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, the Vice President harped on education of a girl child, adding that empowering women remains an existential issue not only in Nigeria but in Africa as a while. Osinbajo equated the practice of holding women down to holding the whole society down.

The Vice President noted that, “a child of a mother who can read is 50 per cent more likely to live past the age of 5. Each additional school year increases a woman earning by 20 per cent, 2/3 less maternal deaths if mothers finish primary school.”

“If we hold down half of the productive segment of our nation on account of culture or other frankly outdated considerations, we are much poorer and much more deprived as a whole. We do ourselves a favour by ensuring social and legal equality of women,” he added. Concerning stereotypes against women in Africa and other developing societies, the Vice President said women have fought manifestations of gender inequality for generations adding that over time, the struggle has been refined to the level of a right to gender equality. “The notion that women and men should have the same legal, social and political rights is the public law basis for Feminism. But something has changed in the past few years,” he said. Describing the reinvigorated campaign for gender equality as the greatest leap of development in contemporary history,

Osinbajo said: “The campaign is much more important in shaping the future. Men are now being challenged to stand shoulder to shoulder with women in the struggle for gender equality.

“They are learning that insisting on equal rights for women is an imperative of justice and fairness, an entitlement, a debt owed to women and girls not a gift” he stressed.

Other speakers at the event included President of the MacArthur Foundation, Mr John Palfrey; CEO of AXA Africa, Hassan El- Shabrawishi; President of Women In Africa Initiative, Hafsat Abiola-Costello, who moderated the discussion, among others.

