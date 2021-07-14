Health

We must increase investment in health – FG

…says lack of qualified health workers affecting healthcare delivery

Regina Otokpa, Abuja

The Federal Government has stressed the need to increase investments and relevant collaboration in the health sector, if the worrisome healthcare indices in the country must be addressed .

Minister of State for Health, Dr. Olorunnimbe Mamora, who made this known at the 44th & 45th  Annual General and Scientific Meeting (AGSM) of the West African College of Physicians (WACP) on Tuesday in Abuja, said Nigeria could do much better than the current health indices recorded in every section of the health sector.

While noting that some of the challenges were outside the health sector, he gave assurances of the federal government’s resolve to achieve its nine point deliverables of the present administration, despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said: “This is certainly not where we ought to be as we can do better. We need Increased investment in terms of political will and leadership, provision of adequate funding, collaboration with the professional bodies partners and other stakeholders, as well as adherence to the next level health sector agenda of 2019 to 2023 of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“The government will continue to provide the necessary leadership role as the hub of policy formulation, setting of standards, monitoring and evaluation in the health sector as well as ensuring quality service provision to all citizens.”

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mohammed Bello, who expressed worry over the lack of qualified healthcare workers in the country, said inequality across urban and rural settings contribute to the poor health indices in the country, as majority of health care personnel work in urban parts of the country leaving rural health care to lag behind with few health care workers.

“One of the current challenges facing health care delivery in Nigeria is the lack of qualified doctors in the health sector. There is paucity of nurses, midwives and doctors required to deliver effective and efficient services in a country of this size. There are only 1.95 qualified health care workers per 1000 citizens in Nigeria.

“It is critical at this time that concerted multi sectoral efforts be employed to mitigate the negative consequences of this rising danger to the nations health; socioeconomic and security status, by working collaboratively to develop our human capital through the promotion of  good health and wellbeing, prevention of disease and the habilitation of our sick and injured as these are the keys to a prosperous and sustainable society,” he said.

Speaker, House of Representatives. Femi Gbajabiamila, who noted that the COVID-19 pandemic, insecurity and dwindling resources was affecting the country’s health indices, said the National Assembly was committed to ensuring Nigerians have access to quality and affordable healthcare services.

