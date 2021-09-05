News

We must keep fighting against racism, says Southgate

Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodimma has returned from his official trip to the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, with the good news that Imo will reap bountifully from World Bank programmes on rural roads, NEWMAP projects, ecological programmes, among others that dominated his discussion and activities while in Abuja.

 

President Muhammadu Buhari did not only buy into the Governor’s position on the above mentioned World Bank, NEWMAP, ecological programmes etc, but has con-firmed to the Governor his intention to come to Imo State on Thursday, September 9, 2021 on official duty.

 

The Governor dropped the hints on Saturday on arrival at the Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport, Owerri Imo State, while speaking to the media. Uzodimma informed that he had to embark on the working visit to Abuja to “resolve some critical issues that were supposed to be handled in Abuja.” Such issues, he noted, include but not limited to the World Bank programmes on RURAL roads, the NEWMAP projects and other erosion control issues. Besides, the Governor said he “used the opportunity to address some political matters.”

 

He said: “The good news is that Imo has been able to attract additional support from Mr. President on management of some ecological problems in the State.” Also, he said: “WE secured approval for President Muhammadu Buhari to visit Imo State on Thursday, September 9, 2021, to commission some significant projects put together by the Shared Prosperity Administration.”

 

Speaking on his assignment as the Chairman, APC Campaign Council for the Anambra State governorship election, Uzodimma acknowledged the importance of the responsibility thrust on him by his party and assured that he is doing his best to take the message of what the people stand to gain should they vote APC to win the election scheduled for November 6, 2021.

 

He said: “The Southeast desire is to join the national politics and those of us in the committee are doing our best to convince our people in Anambra State that we will be better for it if they are in APC.”

