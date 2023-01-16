Sports

We must move athletics forward, says Okowa

Charles Ogundiya

Newly appointed president of African Athletics Region 2, West Africa, Tonobok Okowa, has said the target is to move athletics forward in the region and Africa as a whole. The Athletic Federation of Nigeria president was voted as the new president of the region at an election conducted in Ghana over the weekend as he replaced former AFN president, Ibrahim Gasau. Okowa, who is also the chairman of Delta State Sports Commission claimed the victory in Ghana, contesting against Vierin DeGon of the Benin Republic, Togo’s Tchanile Salifuo Falilatou and Oually Sara of Senegal in the first round. He clinched his victory at the second round against DeGon with nine votes to six.

 

Speaking on the telephone with our correspondent, Okowa said: “I am grateful to God and all those who made this victory possible. This will surely spur me to do more for athletics, not only in Nigeria but in West Africa and the entire African continent. “The target now is to move the sport forward within the region and we are going to build on the templates from Nigeria. “We must work on the athletes and also see the best way to make athletes from the region become world beater, so that’s the main motive now.” Meanwhile, the minister of Youth and sports Development, Sundy Dare, has joined millions of compatriots to congratulate the president of the AFN, Okowa, on his election as the president of African Athletics Region 2, West Africa on Saturday.

 

