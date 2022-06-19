News

We must promote bond of unity, national integration –Ganduje

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State yesterday advocated the spirit of national unity and cultural integration among Nigerians, just as he charged the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu, to ensure that the bond of unity and national integration is entrenched in the country when he eventually emerges as President of Nigeria in 2023. Ganduje made the call in Ibadan, Oyo State capital, where he and his wife Prof. Hafsatu Ganduje were installed as the Aare Fiwajoye and Yeye Fiwajoye of Ibadanland by the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun (Alli Okunmade II).

 

In his remarks on the occasion, Ganduje (in-law to the late Governor Abiola Ajimobi), thanked the Olubadan for the hand of friendship and bond of cultural integration he extended to Kano State with the installation.

 

He relayed Olubadan’s relationship with Kano, dating back to his friendship with late civilian governor of Kano State, Abubakar Rimi, and many others in the North.

 

He therefore used the occasion to charge Asiwaju Tinubu who he believes is the incoming President of Nigeria through the APC to “formulate appropriate policies and actions that will ensure complete national integration in the country when you become our next President.

 

Ibadan and Kano are the two oldest cities in Nigeria and so must have cordial and mutual cultural relationships.

 

The Olubadan in his message promised to continue to pursue the reinvigoration of the bond between Oyo state and indeed Ibadanland and Kano state, noting that yesterday’s event was the first time the Olubadan would confer traditional title on any important personality in Nigeria and Governor Handuje happened to be the first beneficiary.

 

“The Olubadan is not conferring title on just anybody for monetary sake, but to those that merit and deserve it. “Quoting from the letter of recommendation by Oba Yoruba Kano, bestowing a befitting Chieftaincy title on the hardworking and amiable governor with his wife will be a reward for a man who has been compassionate to us as a people and who believes that any Nigerian can stay and work in any part of the country without molestation or denial of basic things of life.

 

“The conferment will not only further cement the bond of friendship that has long existed between the Ibadan and Kano people, it will also go a long way in maintaining handshake across the Niger, as well as, engender the much sought-after unity which has turned fragile over the years”.

 

Senior Chief Lekan Alabi, the Maye of Olubadan superintended the presentation of a basket of colanuts, the symbol of peace and health, to the conferees, while the PA to the Iyalode of Ibadanland, High Chief Theresa Laduntan Oyekanmi, decorated the wife of Ganduje with Akoko leaf and other insignias of office  Gov. Ganduje was also decorated and certificates were presented to the couple by the PA to the Olubadan, Chief Akeem Rufai.

 

In his goodwill message, Asiwaju Tinubu thanked Olubadan for the honour done him and Ganduje in  the promotion of unity in Nigeria. “By this you are an indigene of the whole Yorubaland. As for the tradition, the marriage relationship between the Ibadan, Yoruba and Kano, this conferment will further strengthen it. This will further promote peace, unity and stability of Nigeria.”

 

Dignitaries at the event include: Tinubu (who described Ganduje as a darling of Ibadan); Governor Seyi Makinde (who was represented by Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Chief Bayo Lawal; the Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero; the Emir of Bichi, Nasiru Ado Bayero; the Oyo state APC gubernatorial candidate and Asiwaju Olubadan of Ibadanland, Senator Teslim Kolawole Folarin

 

