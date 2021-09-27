Metro & Crime

We must provide decent jobs or face severe consequences – Ngige

Posted on Author Regina. Otokpa, Abuja Comment(0)

…asks private school proprietors to formalize teachers

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige, has raised the alarm that there would be severe consequences of national insecurity, if employers of labour and labour unions fail to give greater attention to the formalization of workers nationwide.

Ngige, who gave the warning while addressing a joint visit by the leaders of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) and the National Pension Commission (PENCOM) on Monday in Abuja, said there was grave danger ahead.

He said: “Insecurity as you rightly pointed out is caused by people who feel cheated by society. They carry arms, weapons to vent their anger on the elites. So, the elites in Nigeria are in danger, including me, all of us. Hence, the sooner we start talking to elites in employer organisations like yours (IPMAN) the better. So we can curb this malady and prevent it from escalating.

“When you refer to the nexus between job vulnerability and insecurity, you hit the nail on the head. A lot of insecurity problems we have today are caused by unemployment and underemployment. In underemployment, people are not making up to the National Minimum Wage or working up to eight hours a week which is the ILO standard for full employment. There is a lot of danger if we fail to effectively tackle this.  But we are doing our best.”

The minister also urged all private school proprietors in the country to formalize the teachers in their employ and pay them decent wages saying: “I use the instance of your effort and this visit, to call on private school proprietors to come forward and formalize their teachers.”

IPMAN, led by its National President, Elder Chinedu Okonkwo, sought the collaboration of the Ministry of Labour in keying into the Federal Government’s Micro Pension Plan for millions of workers under its employment.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Gunmen kill inspector, injure four others in Abia

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji UMUAHIA

Armed men killed a police inspector on Monday and injured four others in Abia State. The incident which has left residents confused was reported to have occurred at Okagwe Junction, Amaekpu Ohafia in Ohafia local government area of the state during a heavy downpour.   The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Geoffrey Ogbonna, confirmed […]
Metro & Crime

Scores cheat death as tanker falls on MMI Airport Road

Posted on Author Reporter

  Muritala Ayinla Scores of residents, motorists and pedestrians cheated death at the Hajj Camp along Murtala Muhammed International Airport as a tanker loaded with 33,000 litres of diesel lost control and fell on the road on Wednesday morning. Although the exact cause of the accident was still sketchy, it was, however, learnt that tanker […]
Metro & Crime

Suspected herdsmen kill 43 people, including students, in Benue

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen,

At least 43 persons were on Thursday killed by heavily armed bandits suspected to be Fulani militants in Katsina-Ala and Gwer-West local government areas of Benue State. Those killed included students of the College of Education (COE) Katsina-Ala and an entertainer popularly known as WASKID who was murdered among others along Makurdi-Naka road. More than […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica