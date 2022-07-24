Sports

We must replicate Sunshine achievement with Remo Stars –Ogunbote

•Happy with club’s continental slot

 

Hammed Olore Remo Stars of Ikenne coach, Gbenga Ogunbote, has said he will try his best to replicate the achievement of Sunshine Stars with Remo Stars after leading the club to a continental slot just a season after gaining promotion from the Nigeria National League.

Ogunbote guided unknown Sunshine StarstotheCAFConfederationCupsemifinal in 2011 before taking them to same stageintheChampionsLeagueayearlater. After going on relegation the two times the club gained promotion in the past, nobody expected the Ikenne team to achieve anything meaningful in the just concluded season.

The privately owned club however took everyone by surprise as they led the table for some weeks during the season while also securing a Confederation Cup slot. “I am really excited that my team qualified for the Confederation Cup,” the former Enyimba of Aba coach said.

 

“I qualified Sunshine stars for the continental spot on two occasions and we got to the semifinal, and for Remo Stars, we will see what will happen when the tournament commence.

“Everyone was really happy, although there was tension initially because they were not expecting it, but having achieving that height, they were really appreciative of what we were able to achieve as a team. “It’s not that they didn’t want it but they don’t want to set a very high target.

They went to the premiership twice and got relegated, so this time they just want to be moderate and sustain the premiership status, we thank God we made it this far.”

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

