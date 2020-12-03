We must revive youth football – Uche Okechukwu

Ex-international, Uche Okechukwu, has revealed that the best way to revive the dwindling fortune of the country’s football will be to return to youth football which in the past has produced some great players like himself. The player populary called Gentle Giant during his playing days said the government should revive state leagues, including the YSFON competition. “Recently I was talking with one of my colleagues, I said in the past we use to have school sports, school matches,” he said.

“The Enyimba Stadium, Aba is always packed to the top. We used to have state league, where is it now? We have First Division, Aba State league, Second Division, Aba State League, YSFON, in the past.

“Players from the state leagues are the ones that will qualify to play for Enyimba, which was called Falcons at the time, the states leagues plays against each others, when I was here, we were zoned to Kano and we qualified from there.

“I met Coach Imama Amapakabo through State league, I was playing for Falcons, he was playing for Ambassadors, that was 85/86, when you see games then you will see we are not really playing football again. “No state league, how did you get your players? Now Enyimba have to go from one club to another to buy players, same thing as other clubs, so we continue to recycle same set of players. If you come to Aba, you will be amazed how many youth clubs in the town, but you can’t see them because there is no longer school sports, state league or the YSFON.

“The point is, we need to start building our own players, clubs need to do that in Nigeria. Look at clubs like Real Madrid, Barcelona, Arsenal and the likes, they have youth teams, and by the time any of them breaks into the main team, it is very easy for them to excel because they already know their pattern.”

