We must scrutinize people vying for public offices –Ibrahim

Rukkaya Ibrahim was one of the female governorship aspirants on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kogi State during the last election. In this interview, she explains why she was disqualified from contesting the primaries and the danger of imposition of candidates on political parties. JOHNCHUKS ONUANYIM reports

As a former governorship aspirant in Kogi State, how would you acess governance in the state

. l think the governor is trying his best.

When you say he is trying his best, people will want to know in which area…

I am sure a lot of people in the state will agree with me that the governor has tried his best. I might not be able to be specific but l know he has tried in his own way. But we still need roads, good hospitals and so many things to be done in Kogi State and that was why l came out to put my own idea in governance of the state.

The country is still grappling with security challenges despite your party’s promise to tackle them during the campaigns for the 2015 elections?

l know the President has tried and he is still trying, but Nigerians should know that we are all human and no one person can fix these challenges. We can only do the ones we can do and leave the rest for God.

When you say the President has tried, some people will ask how…

You will agree with me that what we have now is not like what we had in the past; it is not like what we had during President Goodluck Jonathan’s administration.

At least, we can go round; we are not scared of going to Banex Plaza because of insecurity. Insecurity now is very far, so the President is trying his best.

The APC is likely to go for a National Convention where a new National Working Committee (NWC) would be elected. How much of women would you want to be elected as members of the party’s executive?

I will say if possible, half of the members, which is 50 per cent of the NWC. Women are trying and they need encouragement as they will help to build and stabilize the party and the nation.

But some persons are of the opinion that the party needs people with strong mind and character to run it. Do you see women with this attributes?

When you say they need somebody who is strong, you need to break it down; strong hearted in what aspect.

There is always pressure that comes from governors and key party stakeholders, among others in terms of what they want. How can women withstand such pressure?

You know that in everything, there is the good, the bad and the ugly. So, as you have strong men, you also have strong women; you will get them in every gender. So, you will look at them; you don’t just pick anybody.

If Nigerians stop electing people imposed on them, things will go well. You have to examine somebody properly before you pick or elect him; you don’t just pick anybody.

If you just pick anybody or your family members and you use them in government, nothing will go well. So, it will be good for us to be careful and look at those we are electing or picking for political offices.

Some women have come to the APC constitution review committee to make demands but some persons believe that in politics, you go for a contest and not making demands of positions because of your gende or something else. What would be your take on this?

In Nigeria, men don’t believe that women can do anything. They don’t really believe that women can do it but we are saying we can do it and l believe that time will come when men will give us what belongs to us.

For the 2019 governorship election in Kogi State, you ran a robust campaign. What do you think stopped you from picking the APC ticket?

Well, l heard they said l did not sign the last page of my Nomination Forms, which l did.

So, l wouldn’t know where that came from. They also said l didn’t have a voters’ card, which l have and lastly, they said l don’t look Nigerian but they sold the nomination form to me. It was not given to me freely, l paid for it with my hard earned money.

I am a business woman, not a government worker. I gathered the money, about N11.5 million. Nobody gave N1 to assist me but they disqualified me. Well, it is one of those things.

In life, it is either you win or you lose but that will not make you to go back, you must continue. I am not weak, l look at the people in front of me and l try to copy. President Buhari tried many times; he didn’t stop as he continued until he won. So, l will not stop l would do the same.

Would you want to contest for any of the APC National Working Committee positions?

No, no. I wouldn’t want to do that.

The membership registration and revalidation exercise is still going on. What is your message to party members both in Kogi and other states?

What l will say is that they are trying and God will help them. I will also say they should continue to try but it should be free and fair because whatever you do in this world, we will all die one day and we will account for our deeds when we meet our God.

So, they should watch out; if you do good, it would come to you; if you do bad it will come to you. Like the saying, what goes around comes around.

The governor of your state, Yahaya Bello has indicated interest to contest for the presidential ticket of the APC. Will you support him given what you know about him politically?

Why not, l will support him. And like l told you, there is nothing wrong in trying. He is going to try; he is not the only one running, a lot of people will run and you know that contesting for the office of the President, to me, is not a do-or-die affair.

If you are going to rule, no matter what time, it will come to pass. No matter how late, no matter how they stopped you, if God says you are going to rule, you are going to rule. That is my belief.

What is your position on the debate over zoning of the APC presidential ticket for the 2023 election between the South and North?

That was why l said whatever they do, they should consider justice. Wherever it should go to, it should go there. If we don’t have justice, if we don’t do the right thing, nothing will come out good. We should always do the right thing.

Are you saying that the ticket should go to the South for justice?

No! What l am saying is that it should go to where it is supposed to go to. God is the one who will choose right now, not you or me or whoever. It is God that will choose who is going to be there. If it is going to the North, nobody can stop it and if it is going to the South, we have nothing to say.

What would be your next political ambition since you said President Muhammadu Buhari tried many times before he won?

Well, l am not coming back to seek for the governorship, l am coming back for something bigger and l am asking God to do it for me. If l win, so be it. If l don’t win, l will leave it for God. However l will not disclose my interest now.

