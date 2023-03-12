We must strenghten Flying Eagles ahead World Cup –Bosso

Nigeria Under-20 national team coach, Ladan Bosso, has assured Nigerians that he will surely reinforce the team ahead of the FIFA U-20 World Cup in Indonesia later in the year after the team finished third at the just concluded Africa U-20 Cup of Nations in Egypt. Nigeria defeated Tunisia 4-0 in the third place match to secure the bronze medal after failing to progress to the final as they were beaten 1-0 by The Gambia in the semifinal. Speaking after the game, the coach of the team, Bosso said the plan was to win the title, but after securing a World Cup slot, they have to settled for the bronze.

He however assured Nigerians that the technical crew will surely beef up the team ahead of the World Cup. “We planned to go for the trophy, but it was not possible, so we had to go all out in the third-place match so we can put Nigeria on the medal table,” Bosso said. “We have just done that, so I say congratulations to Nigeria.

“My message to Nigerians is for them to be patient with the team and keep faith with the team. “The best thing is to finish well, and that is what we have done. We believe in the boys, and we believe that they have something to offer. We will reinforce the team before the World Cup.”

