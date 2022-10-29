We must tackle election violence before it’s too late, INEC tells security agencies

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has warned that growing incidents of physical attacks on party supporters and destruction of campaign materials in the ongoing electioneering, are ominous signs of what would follow as the campaigns enter critical stages. INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, at a meeting with the Inter- Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES), disclosed this at meeting with leaders of political parties, where party leaders complained about the denial of access to public facilities and exorbitant charges in some states for the use of such facilities for the dissemination of their campaign materials, messages and rallies. Prof. Yakubu advised that there should be a “decisive action against negative mobilisation, incitement and violence during the electioneering campaign.” According to him, these attacks and denials were a violation of the Electoral Act, 2022, and warned that they might be a prelude to violence on Election Day and beyond.

