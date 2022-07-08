We must tell our stories, Osinbajo tells Nigerians

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has urged Nigerians to tell their own stories first to themselves and to the world. Osinbajo said this yesterday when he received the London-Lagos biker who was in his office alongside his colleagues promoting ‘End Polio’ campaign at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Others with Adeyanju were Adeyanju were Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman/ CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) and District Gov-ernor of Rotary Club District 9125, Mr Goddy Nnadi among other officials. According to a release by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, Osinbajo noted that Adeyanju has made Nigeria more popular by his feat. Speaking specifically about Nigeria, Osinbajo said “there is a lot in our country that we must be extremely proud of. We must tell our own story just as Kunle has said. Our story is worth hearing He said: “We must tell our stories to ourselves and we must understand who we are and what our strengths are. We are resilient, strong, innovative, and creative.

“In this country, just in about five to six years, seven tech companies have become Unicorns (i.e. companies worth over a billion dollars), in this same country and all started by young Nigerians.” After listening to the experience of the biker, the Vice President said his stories were those “we must tell and retell.

