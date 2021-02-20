News Top Stories

We must unite to overcome insecurity –Saraki

Daniel Atori

Former Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki has called on Nigerians to shelve political and ethnic differences and unite to overcome the insecurity challenges facing the country. He said this when members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Reconciliation Committee visited Governor Abubakar Sani-Bello of Niger State to commiserate with him over the abduction of some students by gunmen in the state. He said: “The security challenges bedeviling some parts of the country call for national concern, and all hands must be on deck in addressing it.

“I tell you, without a secured country, there can not be political parties and I call on Nigerians irrespective of their political, tribe and religious differences to come together in tackling insecurity. “We are here to commiserate with the governor, government and people of Niger State on the recent abduction of school children and those that lost their lives. “Despite our political differences, the first thing we should think about is Nigeria, as leaders, we must come together and save the country. “Let us put our heads together as the security threat is enormous and it should not be politicised and let us find a lasting solution.”

He further condemned the recent abduction of some students at Government Science College, Kagara in Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State. Saraki noted that it was the responsibility of the ruling party and government to lead and come together with discussion and collaboration to tackle the menace.

He added: “People who are kidnapped are not asked whether they belong to the PDP or APC, this event affects everybody, therefore, it needs a collective effort.” Earlier, Governor Abubakar Sani Bello had commended the PDP for identifying with the state and said that without Nigeria, there cannot be a political party, adding that the peace of the country should come first before political platform. He described the security situation in the state as unfortunate, adding that in the past, the state had enjoyed relative peace through the support of traditional leaders taking control of their domains. Bello said he was disturbed that the students were still in the forest in the hands of their abductors, adding that there was hope as a renowned Islamic scholar, Sheikh Ahmed Gumi had offered to assist the state.

Our Reporters

