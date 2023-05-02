We Must Win Against Morocco To Get To Q’final –Ugbade

N igeria’s U-17 coach, Nduka Ug – bade, has said the focus now will be to get a win in their next game against Morocco so as to secure quarterfinal qualification with a game to spare.

The Golden Eaglets on Sunday defeated Zambia 1-0 while it ended 2-0 in favour of Morocco in their game against South Africa with Morocco topping the group at the moment. Ugbade said winning the first game is a morale booster and despite their target of winning the trophy, they need to take it one game after another.

The coach said the motivation for them is to quench a 16-year wait for the title, and battle to be crowned champions for the third time. But he has warned they must take a game at a time. “Of course we have the targets to win, but we need to go a step at a time.

We focus on the next match and if we win we are in the quarters. We get to the quarters we win and we are in the World Cup,” he said. “Most of the times, for the young teams, the most important thing is psychology.

Not physicality, tactics or anything. Winning the first game gives us a mental edge and psychologically, we are better than we started. “African football has really developed and all teams are strong now especially in Youth football.

We played a very tough game against Zambia and anyone could have won. “Of course there were some mistakes and you will definitely have many of them at this stage of development. We created lots of chances that we couldn’t finish, some passes were not correct and many more errors.

But the good thing is that we keep improving.” Meanwhile, coach Ugbade has dedicated the win to the memory of Zambia national football team who died in a plane crash 30 years ago.