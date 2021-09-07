Metro & Crime

We mustn't allow insecurity, other challenges to divide Nigeria – Bauchi Emir

The Emir of Dass in Bauchi State, His Royal Highness, Othman Bilyaminu Usman, has appealed to leaders across the divide to work for the unity of the country, amid growing insecurity and other challenges threatening the nation’s corporate existence.

While acknowledging the myriad of challenges assailing the country, occasioned by insurgency, banditry, separatist agitations and the like, the monarch maintained that the unity of Nigeria was non-negotiable.

Usman made the call during a condolence visit to a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. Uche Nwosu, who lost his mother recently.

The emir, who expressed concerns over the precarious security situation in parts of the country, said the sacrifice made by our “forefathers” to keep Nigeria United, must not be in vain.

“We are having issues in this country, and we felt so bad for the country. We have seen series of the security challenges all across the sections of the country. However, as leaders, we deem it fit to continue to pray for the unity of this country.

“Nigeria, we pray, should remain one indivisible country, that our forefathers laboured hard to keep it  together.

“So, we too should emulate our forefathers as well work for the unity and peace of this country,” the traditional ruler said.

Also speaking, Nwosu made a case for the creation of a separate ministry to tackle youth employment.

This was as he drew parallels between unemployment and the state of insecurity in the country.

Nonetheless, the former governorship candidate called for collective efforts in the fight against insecurity, saying security forces alone may not successfully tackle the menace.

His words: “We can not actually blame government.We also as politicians, workers, traders must have to take responsibility. Taking responsibility in the sense that security is not meant for government alone. We should also contribute our own quota it is very worst I almost all the parts of the country today and when you look at northwest, you see banditry almost everyday, kidnapping everyday. What do we do as a country, one is prayers, one is also to support the security agencies.

“Government I believe alone cannot create employment. What government needs to do is to create an enabling environment for    Investors, companies to come in but with what is happening in most of the state it’s like telling somebody that is just coming into this country either from France or Germany or anywhere and say, come and invest in Zamfara.

“We should have a separate ministry for youths so that it will focus on job creation not joining sports and youths together. You have not finished with sports, you are talking about youths. Once there is a separate ministry for the young people, believe me we will target them, create jobs for them, create enabling environment for investors to come in, the issue of unemployment will reduce drastically.”

