We mustn’t create impression that the people can’t decide who rule them – Adebanjo

Leader of the Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere, Chief Ayo Adebanjo has cautioned Nigerian politicians against violence. The elder statesman said in an exclusive interview with Saturday Telegraph that the Nigerian Constitution should be changed, and that accusations being levelled against opponents by politicians are exposing their inadequacies. He spoke with OLADIPUPO AWOJOBI. Excerpts

What is your view about the Osun State Election Petition Tribunal on the July 16, 2022 Governorship Election despite the use of BVAs, which people thought is error free?

It is left for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to explain what happened with that election. I thought it was error free with the use of BVAs. The matter is going on appeal and it is wrong for someone like me, being a lawyer, to comment on it. I haven’t seen the judgement and I don’t know what is there. Once it is in the realm of the judiciary, one has to exercise caution in commenting.

Some people are saying that may be the judiciary also has to buckle up looking at matters like that that were decided by courts… …

That is our problem in this country. We have been creating the impression that the people cannot decide who rules them and that it is the judiciary, which is the problem for us to solve. The earlier we take the bull by the horns and call a spade a spade, the better for us. Many of us are living in denial. We know the truth, but we are hesitating, we know the truth, but we are not stating it. By the time we finish the general elections, people would be more sensible. I have to be careful, I cannot comment so much on a case that will go to the Court of Appeal. Let’s wait and see what the higher court will decide.

Talking about the INEC, what can you say about their level of preparation because the Osun Governorship Election was off season, now we will be having Presidential Election and others that would hold simultaneously in the 36 states of the federation, do you see the commission coping with the process and giving us free and fair elections?

We can only hope they would do so, there is nothing anybody can do now. We can only rely on the assurances of the INEC. As it is, nobody can say they should sack INEC, if you do so, what is the alternative. I only hope INEC would take note of all the observations of the court on why they arrived at the decision in the Osun State Governorship Election and guard against them in the next election.

What would be your advice to the INEC then?

That is my advice, they should note the grounds of the court judgment and guard against the deficiencies.

We have seen cases of political violence across the country, the convoys of some of the Presidential Candidates have been attacked in some places. We even had cases of violence in Lagos State as the PDP Governorship Candidate pointed accusing fingers at the APC and vice versa. What are your views on these?

It’s very unfortunate. The law enforcement agencies and the INEC have not helped matters as they have not even implemented the provisions of the Electoral Law against violence as noted by Arise Television presenters recently. They are assuring us that they would take care of it.

They cannot take care of the preliminaries, they ought to take care of the violence before, during and after the elections. So much violence is happening before the elections, what would happen during and after the elections. We can only call on President Muhammadu Buhari to rise to the occasion and nip it in the bud now. The DSS should work on intelligence and there should be synergy among the security agencies.

What is your advice to the political class on this?

The ball is in their court. We don’t know where to go. They need to be careful.

The campaign is getting hotter by the day and rather than addressing the issues, the candidates are abusing themselves over the place, what is your view about the level of our political campaign for this election?

I cannot say much about this, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are just creating problems for themselves. From what they have said about themselves, can we trust them with power? They are just dribbling us the way they like. They need to get serious. The accusations and counter accusations are shameful. We pray that God will intervene in the affairs of Nigeria. The politicians are just exposing themselves. I am sorry for the young generation as the old men are gambling with their future, yet the young people are dancing and collecting money from the politicians.

Could you set agenda for the next President of Nigeria?

The only saviour for Nigeria among them is the Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi.

Why did you say that?

The difference is clear, Peter Obi is the only man with the antecedents, the competence and the capacity to rule the country.

What do you want him to address urgently or what do you want whoever emerges as the president to address urgently?

Immediately he emerges, he will change the Constitution of the country and make it purely Federal and take cognisance of the diversity of our religion, ethnicity and the rest. The moment he does that, 50% of our problems would have been solved. Then he can look at the economy. There must be political stability first and then the issue of security should come in.

Why I mentioned Constitution is because we need state police, local government police, which is the beginning of security. How can you protect Lagos State from Abuja? How can you protect Owerri from Abuja. The Constitution was imposed on us by the military, our problems are self-imposed and you close your eyes to them as if you don’t know.

