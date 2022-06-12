We mustn’t elect president out of emotions –Longers Anyanwu

A prominent chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Longers Anyanwu, has been part of Imo State’s politics for over two decades. He was the pioneer National Chairman of the Accord Party and upon the emergence of Dr. Ikedi Ohakim as Imo State governor in 2007, he served as the Commissioner for Agriculture for four years. He also served on the Niger Delta Development Commission, (NDDC) and later as chairman of SURE-P in Imo State. In this interview with STEVE UZOECHI, Anyanwu, who was a member of the Presidential Campaign Council of President Muhammadu Buhari speaks on some vital national issues

With your experiences, do you think anything has changed in Nigerian politics, is it getting better?

Well, to the extent of our return to democracy after so many years of military rule, I will say that government through the ballot has at least been sustainable.

Over 22 years since Nigeria embraced democracy after a very long military rule, to that extent I will say that Nigeria has not done badly because there is a saying that ‘a worse democratic government is better than the best civilian rule’. I know we have achieved democracy but I have always said that we are still undergoing the process of democratization.

But democratization is only possible when there is institutionalization of democratic signposts. The judiciary must exist independently where by nobody will be above the law, the executive must work in accordance with the rule of law and legislature being the bastion of democracy must be seen to be really robust and playing its role as another tier of government.

Stretching it further, democracy must equally allow other ingredients of government to exist. For example, there must be accountability and we must uphold constitutionalism which is the highest norm in a country’s existence. I believe that it is a process. Good governance, democracy is not a destination but a process.

Of course, the essence of government is to protect its citizens, making sure there is law and order, protecting our norms and values and securing the properties and lives of the people. So putting these expectations into a scale, you will then evaluate how much or how far we have gone.

What is your view of president of South-East extraction in 2023?

Well, let us talk about the next Nigerian president.

The next Nigerian president must be a president that must be prepared to face challenging national issues. He must be a nationalist; somebody who will live above board and see Nigeria as his own constituency and still be a good representative of his own group within the nation, whether the Igbo nation, Kanuri nation or Yoruba nation. That is the first standard.

The next standard is to ensure that we don’t make the mistake of producing a president out of emotion, sentiment, religion or cultural idiosyncrasies. The person must be somebody that is prepared and must be physically ready both in mind and body to handle the challenges of the position he is elected for. Having said that, the Nigerian nation is at crossroads now, agitation has become rampant and sporadic; insurrection and violence have become the order of the day.

There is the question of inclusion and exclusion, and because of the rising threat to the oneness and unity of this country posed by different ethnic nationalities, it becomes compelling and urgent for political parties in their considerations for who flies their party flag, to factor in these realities. Equity is a very brutal and truthful phenomenon.

So we are saying that every ethnic nationality or nation within Nigeria, have played very important roles in nation-building. During the struggle for independence, the champions who made all the sacrifices to ensure that Nigeria remains one, came from the major blocks.

Before independence, there were so many concessions because everybody was desirous of one Nigeria. South-East made a lot of concessions; some of the concessions were made by the great Zik, Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe and Chief Obafemi Awolowo. And their brother, Tafawa Balewa then appreciated these gestures and that was the beginning of the ‘One Nation’ philosophy in this country.

Unfortunately, the civil war came, after the war, General Yakubu Gowon who led the war, declared in his own wisdom that there was “No Victor, No Vanquished” and Nigeria embraced it. When the second republic emerged, the nation builders didn’t hesitate to rebuild the nation in order to heal the wounds, by adopting Dr. Alex Ekwueme as the Vice President so that Ekwueme could step into the presidency after Shehu Shagari.

But unfortunately, the second republic was truncated, it became impossible for Ekwueme to step into the presidency and it took another long interregnum before civilian government was restored again.

After the aborted election and violent political crisis of 1993, Nigeria as a whole agreed that power must shift in order to assuage the West, power shifted to the West, and it became needful to bring in a General who many Nigerians could trust to come and stabilize the system again.

Though, the G-34 and then PDP was established by Ekwueme, power has to go to the West to compensate the region over the maltreatment of Chief Moshood Abiola in the annulled 1993 election. It is instructive to note that rotation should not mean exclusion, it should mean inclusion.

It should target to achieve inclusion, not exclusion. We rotate to include and involve everybody, not to exclude. It was part of Ekwueme’s recommendations that gave birth to a new structure for rotation in the country, to include all the six geopolitical zones and not just North and South. Nigerians embraced it as all ethnic groups were now included in the power equation. But leaders of the nation felt that now that Obasanjo had finished if you hurriedly ceded power to the South-East again, it would be a problem.

Obasanjo now said, let the vice president go to the North and and then instead of number two, they said Ekwueme should go to number 3, Ekwueme declined. This is the beginning of the political evolution that just started gathering momentum. Sometimes we don’t want to face the historical fact. So as it stands then, they brought out Umaru Yar’Adua as candidate, everybody voted for Yar’Adua, and PDP won again.

Unfortunately, Umaru Yar’Adua died in office, then they invoked the doctrine of necessity and Dr. Goodluck Jonathan took over, a minority which couldn’t have been possible if that zone was not created through the ingenuity of Igbo intelligentsia. At the time, Igbos had little choice, as the tension was incredible.

Now because the people had seen the existence of the South- South, they said they are the people laying the golden egg, our oil crashed.

And to intervene, Yar’Adua became a general that went to war and became victorious without firing a single bullet by the introduction of amnesty programmes, by doing so, everywhere became calm, oil production increased again. Gentlemen, Jonathan as the executive president knew, when the pressure started mounting from the Northerners, that it was their turn.

So, Jonathan surrendered willingly to Muhammadu Buhari. Buhari as a perfect gentleman appreciated Jonathan’s contribution to nation-building, that’s why Buhari till this day, holds Jonathan in high esteem.

Nigerians celebrated the emergence of President Muhammadu Buhari in 2015 as an upright leader. Nevertheless, there are enemies of this country who knew that the position of President Muhammadu Buhari was to revert to those processes of zoning that had already commenced.

And immediately, crisis escalated as the Igbos began to demand for their turn in the presidency. What I am saying is that electing a president

of South-East extraction will help to quench the burning agitation across Igboland. I therefore urge Nigerians to give the Igbos a chance to produce the next president and they will not let the country down.

But we are not looking for an Igbo president for only the Igbos, we are looking for an Igbo president that will unite Nigeria the more. An Igbo president that will live above board and make us another Singapore, anothr Malaysia, another Rwanda, it is an Igbo man that can do it.

Some people are making a lot of comments that if Igbos didn’t get the presidency after 2023 they will do this or that. Let me tell you, Igbos will preserve Nigeria because they have invested heavily in every part of Nigeria and for anything that threatens the stability and nationhood of this country, Igbos will become the biggest losers. And that’s the truth.

Even when it comes to Igboland and they ask: “where will the presidency in Igboland come from? Everybody will want the presidency to come from his or her community.

We have qualified Igbos who can lead this country to the expectation of those who laid the foundation of this country, who would even protect the achievements and legacies of President Muhammadu Buhari.

I am saying it without any fear of contradiction that Nigeria needs an Igbo president that will place Nigeria in its rightful place in the comity of nations. We cannot continue to play the Ostrich to the challenges we are facing today as a nation.

Your thoughts on the Security situation in the state and country

The insecurity in the country is orchestrated and there are people manipulating it so they would have their way. The President has to come out and tell Nigerians that Nigeria is more important than any region or individual interest.

He needs to be and show he is the father of the nation, and assume the role of a rallying figure. He needs to urge Nigerians to close ranks and let us in practical terms be ‘one Nigeria’. It is not weakness but strength, to appeal to Nigerians as a father and bring the children together in mutual and peaceful coexistence.

The greatest parting gift Mr. President will give to Nigerians is a peaceful Nigeria. He loves Nigeria enough to have gone to war to keep it as one united nation, so I do not think he would want to bequeath to Nigerians, a country that nobody is sure of.

What is your view on the Imo State government?

If you want me to give you a fair assessment of the government in Imo State, I will say it has excelled in quality service delivery. Going by our not-too-distant experience, I can boldly say that there seems to be a strong determination to do things right and to get things to work optimally.

One of the greatest challenges leaders have is avarice and wholesale greed, and I can tell you that Governor Hope Uzodinma is not into primitive acquisition of wealth. He desires strong leadership.

How our former governor was lying down, calling and praying for help should teach every leader that there is a day of reckoning for everyone. I can also assure you that the earnest desire of Governor Uzodinma is to satisfy and delight the people of Imo through quality service delivery and rapid development across sectors.

This has always been the desire of the governor, but the seeming intractable security situation in the state has become a major setback for the governor. I am certain that Governor Uzodinma will achieve many great successes in leadership and development before he leaves office. I, therefore, call on all citizens of Imo state to support his administration

