We need 100,000 vehicles, 4,200 boats for 2023 polls –INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said it requires over 100,000 vehicles and about 4,200 boats to move personnel and materials for a successful conduct of next year’s general election. INEC Chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, disclosed this at the signing ceremony of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Commission and the road transport and marine workers’ unions in Abuja yesterday, to ensure that personnel and materials were on time at the polling units on election days.

Yakubu who maintained that all polling units nationwide would open at 8.30am on February 25 and March 11, 2023 for the national and state elections respectively, said: “INEC requires large numbers of vehicles, including motorcycles, tricycles, boats and canoes in the riverine areas which cannot be met from its internal resources.

“It was for this reason that the Commission signed the first MoU with the NURTW in January 2015. “In order to expand the pool of our service providers to meet the requirement for the increasing number of vehicles, the MoU was re-viewed in December 2018 to incorporate the National Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO).”

The INEC chairman gave the assurance that the movement of all vehicles and boats would be tracked electronically to ensure that election personnel and materials were not hijacked or diverted. According to him, the inclusion of the Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN) in the MoU was as result of logistics challenges encountered in the deployment and retrieval of personnel and materials to the riverine areas of the country.

He, however, explained that the MoU was a “contractual agreement” between the unions and INEC, noting that the actual service to be provided would be worked out at the state and local government area levels between officials of the unions and INEC’s Resident Electoral Commissioners (REC) and Electoral Officers.

“The agreement which is legally binding will be based on the actual breakdown of the number of vehicles, tricycles, motorcycles, boats and canoes per state. “In doing so, you will be required to work very closely with our Resident Electoral Commissioners and collaborate with the federal regulatory and safety agencies to ensure that the objectives of the MoU are fully realised in terms of required road/sea worthiness and safety standards of your vehicles and boats.” He disclosed that a new requirement in the new electoral legal framework was included; that is, everyone involved in election duties must subscribe to the INEC oath/affirmation of neutrality.

“We will, therefore, require your members to swear and strictly adhere to this oath and the INEC code of conduct for electoral officials as your participation in the delivery of electoral logistics requires absolute neutrality and non-partisanship.” “The unions should keep an eye on your members to ensure that when they take personnel and materials to designated locations, they also bring them back at the end of the elections. Your contract is for both forward and reverse logistics.” He appealed to political actors to call their supporters to order, noting that in the past, many vehicles belonging to members of the unions were lost to acts of arson and vandalism due to violence and thuggery.

