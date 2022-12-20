News

We need 100,000 vehicles, 4,200 boats for 2023 polls – INEC

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja Comment(0)

*Says movement to be tracked against hijack

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said it required over 100,000 vehicles and about 4,200 boats to move personnel and materials for the conduct of next year’s general election.
INEC Chairman Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, at the signing ceremony of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the commission and the road transport and marine workers’ unions in Abuja on Tuesday, said this is to ensure that personnel and materials were at the polling units on election days on time.
Prof. Yakubu, who maintained that all polling units nationwide would open at 8.30am on February 25 and March 11, 2023 for the national and state elections, said: “INEC requires large numbers of vehicles, including motorcycles, tricycles, boats and canoes in the riverine areas which cannot be met from its internal resources. 

“It was for this reason that the commission signed the first MoU with the NURTW in January 2015. 

“In order to expand the pool of our service providers to meet the requirement for the increasing number of vehicles, the MoU was reviewed in December 2018 to incorporate NARTO.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Public office holders making life difficult for Nigerians – Onaiyekan

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

…insists God can still intervene in Nigeria’s self-inflicted calamities Archbishop Emeritus of Abuja Diocese, Cardinal John Onaiyekan, has said the calamities confronting Nigeria were self-inflicted fuelled by bad behavior of Nigerians towards their country and fellow citizens. Onaiyekan who spoke while ministering at the One day prayer summit organised by the Christian Association of Nigeria […]
News

Sanwo-Olu: We are taking public schools’ security seriously

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has said that his administration would take security of public schools very seriously, noting that his vision in education was to ensure every child in public schools had unrestricted access to quality education. Speaking while commissioning a state-of-the-art school edifice comprising 18 classrooms at Elemoro Community Junior Secondary School […]
News

Onitiri tasks Sanwo-Olu on Lagos deplorable roads

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Lagos Chief and social critic, Chief Adesunbo Onitiri has cautioned Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu against pushing governance to the background above COVID-19, saying this was the moment he needed to prioritise governance notwithstanding the ravaging virus. Specifically, Onitiri said the governor must pay more attention to governance and not be distracted by the COVID-19 pandemic. In […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica