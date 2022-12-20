We need 100,000 vehicles, 4,200 boats for 2023 polls – INEC

*Says movement to be tracked against hijack

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said it required over 100,000 vehicles and about 4,200 boats to move personnel and materials for the conduct of next year’s general election.

INEC Chairman Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, at the signing ceremony of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the commission and the road transport and marine workers’ unions in Abuja on Tuesday, said this is to ensure that personnel and materials were at the polling units on election days on time.

Prof. Yakubu, who maintained that all polling units nationwide would open at 8.30am on February 25 and March 11, 2023 for the national and state elections, said: “INEC requires large numbers of vehicles, including motorcycles, tricycles, boats and canoes in the riverine areas which cannot be met from its internal resources.

“It was for this reason that the commission signed the first MoU with the NURTW in January 2015.

“In order to expand the pool of our service providers to meet the requirement for the increasing number of vehicles, the MoU was reviewed in December 2018 to incorporate NARTO.”

