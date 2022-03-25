We need a revolution in the industry – Femi Branch

Femi Branch is a major player in the entertainment industry. The consummate stage and screen actor, poet, playwright, theatre producer and director believes that as far as acting is concerned, there is no retirement. The actor who has been in the game for over three decades, in this interview with EDWIN USOBOH, talks about his journey in the make-believe industry, how marriages are suffering as a result of the craft, and sundry issues

What are the major projects that brought you to the limelight?

It was actually three major projects. The first one was the MTN advert which I did, that one brought out my face, everybody saw the face because it was like all over the world and people tend to like the advert. The second is a series, ‘Domino’, by Tajudeen Adepetu’s Alpha Vision, where I played the ‘controversial Oscar’, which made them link a name to the face. This was among the movies that brought me out, but in the Yoruba movie industry, it was ‘Iwa l’ewa’ by Oga Bello. Each of those jobs has a role to play.

What challenges do you face in the industry?

Every job comes with its unique challenge; one mistake any actor will make is to get too familiar with the craft, get too familiar with the roles he plays. One thing I used to tell people is that an actor can play a doctor in 10 different movies but that is not an excuse for you to look and sound the same way because if you put 10 doctors in one building and have them administer treatment to different patients, though same treatment, it would be done differently. I also have this to say about actors that wear the same look all the time in all their movies. The truth needs to be told, that as an actor, when you go on set, you leave yourself outside of the set. It is not you that people are seeing; it is that character that is before the camera. Even after you finish the job it takes you a while to really come out of the character, especially, when the role is internalised. We have some actors that when they want to go on set they will be saying they can’t wear a particular costume and do some certain things. You are not the one going on that stage; you are not the one the audience is seeing; that is why the character has a different name. If you were the person, you would have been addressed by your real name. That is why I can act as an armed robber in a movie and be a priest in another. Some would tell you they can’t shave their beard or change their haircut. Even when the women are playing the role of a house girl, some of them would insist on wearing their makeup still. It is a major problem. This is one of the biggest challenges that I have with the industry. I have had different times work with people that have such mindsets and it is very disturbing when one is on a set with an actor that feels that he/she cannot transform or transit into a particular character, insisting that he has to look fine even when he is playing the role of a garbage man. That is why when you watch a movie of a person that has been poor for a long time that cannot even afford N50 garri, you see the same character with a fine haircut and well-carved beard. I always have problems with these sets of people and I have put my feet down that it is not acceptable. The directors also are not helping the situation. We don’t have a lot of directors. Most of the directors we have around are not professionals. They would learn as an apprentice and in no time, become directors.

How do you see Nollywood today?

There is no doubt we need a revolution in the industry. From the time I became actively involved in Nollywood, this is my 32nd year in Nollywood, we have really come a long way in terms of technical production; but the problem with Nollywood is that sometimes we take three steps forward and 36 steps backward. We are in an age where there is so much advancement in technology in terms of camera, light, and some others, but if one still goes on some sets, one will still find some people deciding to shoot like 1992 standards. The excuse they would give is lack of funds. If there is no money, you don’t need to shoot a film.

It is as simple as that. It can be compared to a surgeon who wants to have an operation on a patient, he brings a knife, fork, and chisel and he says he didn’t have funds to get modern equipment to operate. It sounds funny but that is exactly what we do in filmmaking and in a lot of the projects we do in Nigeria. It is always sickening when one finds people that have refused to grow. Even in some projects that have funding, it has to do with the mentality of the person that is in charge of production, like not putting priorities in the right things, getting the right equipment and some would feel that they can beg actors to manage the situation and act. We have decided not to grow in some areas of the industry. Like in the Yoruba movie industry, for instance, there is a tradition of ‘Bunmi Bu o’ (trade by barter) kind of.

That was when I was fully involved in Yoruba movies, but I think it still persists till now. The tradition is this, “I call you to feature in a movie, I won’t pay you, or I would pay a token. Then when you are also producing your own movies too, I can also come and act with no pay and the system works for them. That is why in the Yoruba movie industry, almost all of them are producers because that is the only way they can survive. Payment is not structured like the English-speaking (Nollywood) movie industry. It is now that most of the actors in the Englishspeaking segment are going into production.

It wasn’t like that before. At that time, there were actors, directors, producers; but in the Yoruba movie industry, they are actors-producers because that is the only way they can get by. When talking about growth or revolution in Nollywood, I can say that we have not really gone so far, though the bar has been raised in terms of the quality of work.

The return of our cinema culture has also turned to modern-day bondage and slavery. We were so happy when the cinema culture returned but now it is the case of ‘monkey de work baboon dey chop’. It is really absurd when you see some movies flourishing in the cinema and the producer is miserable because it is like making money for the cinema owners. Forget the hype most cinema producers are getting, they are not making their money. It is the producer that will spend all the money in doing the advertisement, bills, hype, and jingles. The cinemas just give the screen. The producers get a small part of profit sharing. How is that going to sustain the industry? For me, we are still struggling within that circle. We are not really moving forward, taking like three steps forward and taking 36 steps backward. That is where Nollywood is now, unfortunately.

What’s your advice for young people planning to venture into acting?

I get a lot of messages from young people who are aspiring to be actors and I feel very sad when I get these messages. There is another tradition in the Yoruba movie industry where each established actor takes up trainees and trains them. After some years, the trainees graduate and become professional actors. But they create actors-producers. I am not mocking them. It is a system that has worked for them. In fact, it is the system that built the industry; it is something that they actually own. A lot of fantastic actors we have today were raised through that system. More than 80 percent of the actors you see in the Yoruba movie industry were trained because when any young person comes to me that he/she wants to be an actor, I would ask if they have any training. My stand is to go get trained. They would ask if they should go to the University for the training. I usually respond that they should go get trained either formally or informally. I always tell people that there will always be a difference between a trained actor and the untrained one. Talent can only carry you so far. I am sure the audience when they are watching movies would be able to differentiate between actors that are trained and talented. But what we have created to be the yardstick for measuring excellence in acting or talent these days is actually a ruse. Before people used to believe awards are a very good way to know good actors, but we know that these days all those things are not real. Even the audience is now complaining about some actors that are getting awards. The audience is not stupid like most people think.

What do you do when you are not acting?

As an actor that is working, you don’t have time for anything else. That is why as an actor, your marriage suffers, the family suffers and your health suffers because most of us are working from morning till night. We don’t have any holidays; we don’t have breaks.

