News

We need food, not non-food items – Bayelsa govt

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe Comment(0)

As Bayelaa State continues to grapple with the negative effects of the flood ravaging the country, the state government has pleaded with the Federal Government to supply her with food items, instead of providing non-food items, adding that at this critical time of a natural disaster, what the flood victims needed most was food and not material wears. Briefing journalists in Yenagoa on the items received from the Federal Government so far through the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Chairman of State Emergency Management Agency in Bayelsa State, Samuel Igrubia, disclosed that so far the state has received 598 cartons of bathing soap, 750 mosque treated nets, 41 bales of guinea brocade wrappers of 60 yards each, 1,000 pieces of men’s wears, 1000 pieces of women’s wears and 1,000 pieces of children wears. The state government through SEMA Bayelsa State pleaded that at this time in the history of the state that was not what the state needed. Igrubia said: “I think that what is necessary for us now is food items, because of the peculiar situation we find ourselves in.”

 

Our Reporters

Leave a Reply

