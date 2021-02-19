Health

We need N3trn to cover Nigerians -NHIS

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Comment(0)

The National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), has said with N3 trillion, about 200 million Nigerians would be able to have access to health insurance.

The Executive Secretary of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), Prof. Mohammed Sambo, who made this known during a meeting with the Managing Director of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja, said one third of the nation’s budget should be set aside annually for Nigerians health cover.

According to him, with sufficient funds in the health insurance pool, the Scheme would be able to expand its benefit package to include medical conditions such as cancer which was currently excluded.

While noting that establishment of a Catastrophic Fund was being planned to specifically address terminal ailments, he said they were on-going processes to expand insurance coverage to all segments of society including members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

He noted that the processes for the NYSC members have been finalized and coverage would commence with the release of funds by the government for that purpose, adding that plans to extend health insurance cover to the elderly and retirees have reached an advanced stage.

Sambo, who further acknowledged the challenges of drug dispensing within the health insurance system, expressed the optimism that NHIS’ collaboration with drug manufacturers, in a plan that will affect direct supplies to hospitals, will ensure affordability and availability.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Health

Pharmacist arrested on charges of sabotaging COVID vaccine doses

Posted on Author Reporter

  A Wisconsin hospital pharmacist was arrested on Thursday on suspicion of sabotaging more than 500 doses of coronavirus vaccine by deliberately removing them from refrigeration to spoil, police and medical authorities said. The pharmacist, an employee of Aurora Medical Center in Grafton, Wisconsin, at the time that 57 vials of vaccine were found left […]
Health

Non-adherence to treatment guideline, hindering malaria elimination

Posted on Author APPOLONIA ADEYEMI

The 2019 World Malaria Report shows malaria still strikes hardest against some of the most vulnerable members of society – pregnant women and children under five – particularly in Africa, which accounts for 93 per cent of global malaria cases. In this report, APPOLONIA ADEYEMI highlights basic obstacles in tackling malaria in Nigeria   To […]
Health

MFI tackles low fortification compliance rates in staple foods

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

As Nigeria grapples with increasing food insecurity and the highest malnutrition burden in Africa, a new innovation is helping to improve the population’s nutrition through increased food fortification.   The Micronutrient Fortification Index (MFI) is a self- regulatory system designed to incentivise food processors to meet government standards for fortifying their products with essential vitamins […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica