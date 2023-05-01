News

We Need New Approach To Tackle FG’s Neglect Of N’Delta

The national spokesman of Ijaw Youth Council (IYC), Ebilade Ekerefe, has advised stakeholders from the Niger Delta region to adopt new strategies to tackle the persistent reluctance of the Federal Government to accede to agitations by stakeholders from the region.

Relevant stakeholders like the IYC, INC, PANDEF among other groups have been agitating for infrastructural development, resource control and inclusiveness, among others in the region.

According to Ekerefe, the region must do away with obsolete strategy and adopt a new era of strategic alliance with other ethnic nationalities, intellectual and aggressive engagement with the Federal Government for a more accelerated development of the region.

Speaking at the weekend in Yenagoa during his 36th birthday colloquium and unveiling of his book titled “Chronicle of Ebilade Ekerefe, the journey so far”, Ekerefe maintained that the Ijaw nation and other stakeholders from the region cannot continue to apply obsolete approach and expect to achieve desired result in an evolving world.

The IYC spokesman who used the opportunity to declare his ambition to be President of the Council said: “We are currently in a jet age and we must prepare an army of young, vibrant and intellectually mobile Ijaw youths to drive home our demands.

The IYC has come of age to look inward and come up with a renewed strategy to confront the myriad of challenges that affect us as a people if we must get it right”.

