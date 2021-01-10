News Top Stories

We need Obi in Nigeria –Cleric

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Catholic Bishop of Idah, Most Rev. Anthony Adaji said that Nigeria needed focused and committed patriots to place her along the trajectory of development. He said this during the requiem mass for Mrs. Catherine Anyanwu Nnagbo at St. Patrick Cathedral, Awka.

 

The cleric said he was averse to making comments about politicians due to lack of trust in them, but that he was always pleased seeing the likes of former Governor Peter Obi, whom he described as “exemplary and an epitome of humility.”

 

The bishop said after evaluating what Obi did in Anambra State and having followed his contributions to nation-building and his numerous advices on what should be done, that he was convinced Nigeria needed the likes of Obi today to move her along the parts of recovery and development.

 

Describing Obi as a politician cast with a different mound, he said that seeing him renewed the faith of all men of good will that with right leadership, Nigeria would get it right once again.

 

 

Insisting that Obi is more than the Vice Presidency position he vied for during the last election, he advised him to go for the number One position because, according to him, Obi has a lot to offer this country in terms of the leadership that has continued to elude her.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

N2.4bn allocation: Minister demands accountability from Council helmsmen

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe  Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory  (FCT ) Minister of State, Dr. Ramatu Aliyu, on Sunday called on the six Area Councils’ Chairmen within the territory to always show transparency on how their statutory allocations were disbursed. The Minister said this when N2.4 billion was disbursed to the councils during the 146th FCT Joint Area Councils Allocation […]
News

FDC’s report on Delta economy faulty – Commissioner

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Delta State Government has described the publication by the Financial Directives Company (FDC) on the state’s economy as faulty and a misrepresentation of the prevailing economic indices in the state. The state Commissioner for Information, Mr. Charles Aniagwu, in a statement issued yesterday in Asaba, the state capital, said that the report as published […]
News

Lawyer sues group for using Igbo presidency to defraud

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma ENUGU

A group championing Nigeria President of Igbo extraction under the aegis of South- East for President, 2023 (SEFORP2023) has been dragged to court by a lawyer, Obiezu Nwachukwu. The suit filed before a High Court in Enugu State, accused the group of allegedly using the project to defraud unsuspecting Nigerians. Listed as plaintiffs are the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica