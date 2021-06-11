We Need PDP For Sustainable Economy in Nigeria – Emmanuel

Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State has declared that the only key to sustainable economic development in Nigeria is the return of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at the center in 2023.

Governor Emmanuel, who drew comparisons between Nigeria with a PDP President and the nation today, said the crisis in the nation’s economic sector would only be restored by PDP when they return to power.

At the press conference this evening in Uyo as part of the activities to mark his sixth year in office Emmanuel recalled that the PDP government left naira to dollar exchange rate at 192 and GDP at very impressive rates.

He therefore called on Nigerians to work to ensure that PDP is returned to take Nigeria out of its present economic quagmire.

Like this: Like Loading...