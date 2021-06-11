News

We Need PDP For Sustainable Economy in Nigeria – Emmanuel

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe, Comment(0)

Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State has declared that the only key to sustainable economic development in Nigeria is the return of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at the center in 2023.
Governor Emmanuel, who drew comparisons between Nigeria with a PDP President and the nation today, said the crisis in the nation’s economic sector would only be restored by PDP when they return to power.
At the press conference this evening in Uyo as part of the activities to mark his sixth year in office Emmanuel recalled that the PDP government left naira to dollar exchange rate at 192 and GDP at very impressive rates.
He therefore called on Nigerians to work to ensure that PDP is returned to take Nigeria out of its present economic quagmire.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Coronavirus: EU leaders start third day of recovery talks

Posted on Author Reporter

  EU leaders have gathered for a third day of discussions over a massive post-coronavirus economic recovery plan. Some member states believe the proposed €750bn ($857bn; £680bn) package is too large and should come as loans, rather than grants, reports theBBC. The unplanned third day of talks comes after a record one-day rise in new […]
News

NCDC confirms 113 new COVID-19 cases, over 4,000 recoveries

Posted on Author Reporter

  Nigeria’s total recovery count received a major boost on Saturday with over 4,000 patients discharged. The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed 4,253 new recoveries across the country. In its update for October 18, 2020, the agency noted that 4,161 of the discharged COVID-19 patients were managed in communities in Lagos. This is […]
News

Shell grows oil production to 514,000 bpd

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe

The Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) yesterday said it has grown its oil output to an average of 514,000 barrels per day (bpd) and developed additional capacity to produce more. The production data was disclosed by the Chairman of Shell Companies in Nigeria, Osagie Okunbor during the oil firm’s 2020 briefing notes on its web […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica