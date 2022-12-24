We need president who can connect with Nigerians, champion devt – Danladi Bako

Danladi Bako is a broadcast journalist with several decades of experience. He rose to the pinnacle of his profession when he was appointed the Director-General of the National Broadcasting Commission (NBS). A man of many parts, he had in the past been at the periphery of partisan politics having served in the campaign organisations of Alhaji Shehu Shagari, Moshood Abiola, Olusegun Obasanjo as their spokesman. Currently, he is one of spokesmen of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council. In this interview with OLAOLU OLADIPO, he talked about the achievements of the Muhammadu Buhari led administration as well as the prospects of the Tinubu/Shettima ticket. Excerpts:

You are a broadcast journalist of several years standing having risen to the pinnacle of your profession as the Director-General of National Broadcasting Commission (NBC). Why did you opt to take more than a passive interest in partisan politics ahead of the 2023 General Election?

You framed your question very well that I am taking more than passive interest in partisan politics. By 1974, I was at the School of Basic Studies in Zaria, at the Ahmadu Bello University. I got admitted in 1975. We had a student union demonstration against the government. At that time, we were fighting against the apartheid regime in South Africa.

We encouraged the Nigerian government to back the ANC to fight apartheid in South Africa. We had a series of demonstrations. I was part of all that. In 1976, one of our students was also killed at the University of Lagos. His name was Akintunde Ojo. We joined in the demonstration in Zaria. We had another demonstration in 1977. This time another student, Kunle Adepeju was killed.

In 1978, we had a demonstration that we called ‘Ali Must Go’. I had always been an activist preparatory to becoming an active politician in a way. In 1979, I was part of the youth wing that helped to see President Shehu Shagari become the presidential candidate and eventually become the elected president.

At that time, late Alhaji Shehu Kangiwa was also elected as the first governor of old Sokoto State under the NPN. I was one of the youth leaders in Sokoto Local Government. Then came 1992, I was part of the think tank that designed the major structure of the late Chief M.K.O Abiola’s campaign that helped him to win the June 12, 1993, Presidential Election.

When I said I was part of the structure it means that I saw him three days a week. I had a permanent seat inside the Hope ‘93 Presidential Campaign aircraft. I went with him to so many places across the country. Moving on to 1998, I was part of the founding members of the PDP in Sokoto. I was part of the structure that brought President Olusegun Obasanjo to power.

I subsequently became the Director-General of the Nigeria Broadcasting Organisation after the election was won in February 1999. Late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua appealed to me shortly after he was picked as the presidential candidate of the PDP to help him with the job of media and publicity. Fast forward to the 2011 election, I was part of the structure that helped former Sokoto State Governor, Alhaji Aliyu Wammako, to win his second term of office as governor. He appointed me as a commissioner which I ran till 2015. I went to study for my doctorate degree just in time for the 2023 General Elections and this is where I am now.

From the way you’ve spoken, it won’t be out of place to say that you’ve been at the periphery of politics for some time?

Yes! That’s the right way to describe it. I have been at the periphery of politics for a long time but I have also been involved actively because I ran for a senatorial seat. I won the primaries for Sokoto Central in 2002 but lost the actual election in 2003. I had run for election before.

So, you are not in any way new to partisan politics?

No, I am not by any means.

Could you mention in specific terms why you opted to pitch your tent with the APC considering the fact that you are one of the founding fathers of the PDP?

Let me put it like this, you know that so many people have migrated both ways and to other parties before, so there has been movements all over the place. I promised myself from the outset that when I leave the PDP, I will try as much as possible to restrict myself to the philosophy of one party.

When I was leaving PDP, we all moved completely to the APC that was in 2014 when President (Goodluck) Jonathan decided that he was going to run and Chief Edwin Clark said there was no vacancy in Aso Rock. President Jonathan inherited the late President Yar’Adua Presidency and we thought his tenure should lapse in 2011 but he ran again and there was murmuring in the country and the argument was whether he is entitled to another term after doing six years. He tried to run again in 2015 and we felt that wasn’t proper. Seven governors came together and wanted to leave the PDP for the APC.

That was how five of them eventually left for the APC with two of them staying back. Babangida Aliyu of Niger and Sule Lamido of Jigawa states stayed back. Five of them joined the APC under the banner of nPDP. Ever since 2014, I have been in the APC. There is just a simple logic to it. The real name of the APC is progressive and I have always been progressive minded and I have continued to align with that progressive thought. Progressivism fits my lifestyle so much. As it turned out, there were three to four (presidential) candidates and the bottom line is very simple, why am I campaigning for the APC Presidential Candidate?

Why are you campaigning for Asiwaju Bola Tinubu?

There is one of the candidates who stayed eight years as governor and did not conduct local government elections in his state. The APC candidate did not just conduct local government elections, he also created 37 extra local governments to make it 57. So, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party did not conduct elections into the local governments.

Tinubu not only created the extra local governments, he also conducted elections into the local governments. There is no need for comparison or argument. How do you compare a candidate who doesn’t have a state with the other whose party controls 22 states? All the governors on the platform of the party have even pledged to work for him.

Then, we have another of the three that have serially run against incumbents in all elections. Every time he loses an election, he goes out of the country without saying thank you to his supporters. He just comes back when there is another election cycle. We need people who can connect, most importantly, those who can champion developmental issues.

The person we are campaigning for at the APC is somebody that has vision. He is somebody who has continued to actualize his vision right from his tenure in Lagos as governor. He has also brought up many protégés under him. Out of the four front runners, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi, I don’t know any other person that has brought up at least 10 people like Asiwaju.

You’ve spoken eloquently about the candidate himself, what about the performance of the APC which many see as below par?

I think the APC and the government are under-marketed. I mean the achievements of President Muhammdu Buhari have been under-marketed. I am beginning to see some actions aimed at setting the agenda for the public.

Why do you say this government’s achievements have been de-marketed and what are the major achievements that have so far been recorded?

Whether you like it or not, President Buhari has done well. He (Buhari) recently resolved the financial issues around the Ajaokuta Steel Rolling Mill. That alone will make the rolling mill come back to life in the next one year. It was 90/94 percent completed until the payment of $796m to free the old contractors and pay debts being owed by the company. That project can properly take off now.

This would be to the benefit of the country. The Second Niger Bridge has been on the paper for so long without past governments doing anything. It took President Buhari some efforts to sort out issues around the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway. What is left is just about 16 per cent to be completed. It took the President serious efforts to complete the Bodo-Bonny Bridge which is about 70 per cent completed.

The President also linked the North with the South. Way back when you were coming from the North to the South, you either passed through Ilorin-Jebba or Abuja-Lokoja. Now the bridge that is linking Oweto and Loko linking Benue and Cross River states is almost completed, so you don’t need to travel for so long because it shortens your travel time by about six hours.

That is a major achievement. President Buhari has also provided the right environment and platform for the Dangote Refinery to be located in Lagos. The accomplishment is enough for us to stop importing fuel in the next two years. And there’s the Ajaokuta-Kano-Kaduna Gas project that would ensure that gas gets to every home in this country.

