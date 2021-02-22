Sports

We need private partnership to develop sports, says Dare

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development Mr. Sunday Dare has declared that the best model to developing Nigerian sports is through Private Public partnerships that resonates with what obtains in advanced countries.

 

The Minister made this assertion at the weekend after he visited the Ilaji Sports facilities at Oloyo town Akanran, Ona Ara Local Government Area of Oyo State which he described as world class.

 

Speaking after a tour of the facilities which has football pitches, hand ball court, table tennis hall , basketball court, golf course, gym, swimming pool, and hotel accommodation, the Minister said: “ These are world class facilities that compare with what obtains in Europe and other parts of the world where sports is serious business.

 

You have invested so much in these facilities, you may not get the return on your investment now, but you would get it later

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

O’Neill hails Mikel’s performance against Rotherham

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Stokes City Manager, Michael O’Neill, has hailed the performance of former Super Eagles skipper, Mikel Obi, in the club’s 1-0 victory over Rotherham United in Saturday’s Championship game.   James McClean scored the only goal of the game in the 27th minute as the Potters secured their fourth win of the season. Mikel was one […]
Sports

Delta FA crisis: Fuludu optimistic of good FIFA’s verdict

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

…writes NFF over palliatives   The Chairman of the Delta State Football Association, Edema Fuludu, has said that he was waiting of a further action by the Federation of International Football over the current imbroglio that has enveloped football in the state. Fuludu said at the weekend that the recent letter of FIFA to the […]
Sports

EPL: Man Utd snatch dramatic late win at Brighton

Posted on Author Reporter

  A dramatic injury-time penalty gave Manchester United victory at Brighton and their first three points of the season in a stunning game at Amex Stadium. A match packed full of incident was settled with the very final kick as Bruno Fernandes coolly stroked in the winning penalty, spotted and awarded via a VAR check […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica