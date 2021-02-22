We need private partnership to develop sports, says Dare

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development Mr. Sunday Dare has declared that the best model to developing Nigerian sports is through Private Public partnerships that resonates with what obtains in advanced countries.

The Minister made this assertion at the weekend after he visited the Ilaji Sports facilities at Oloyo town Akanran, Ona Ara Local Government Area of Oyo State which he described as world class.

Speaking after a tour of the facilities which has football pitches, hand ball court, table tennis hall , basketball court, golf course, gym, swimming pool, and hotel accommodation, the Minister said: “ These are world class facilities that compare with what obtains in Europe and other parts of the world where sports is serious business.

You have invested so much in these facilities, you may not get the return on your investment now, but you would get it later

