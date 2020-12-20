We need scholarships, not money –Children of police killed during #EndSARS beg govt

Children of the police officers killed during the #EndSARS protest in Oyo State have urged the Federal and state governments to sponsor their education, while asking the well-to-do individuals in the society to support them in ensuring that they have good education.

The children, who are between the ages of two months and 14 years told Sunday Telegraph in Ibadan that death of their fathers has created vacuum in their lives. Officers killed by the hoodlums during the EndSARS protest in Ibadan included; Adegoke Ajibola, Peter Abegunde, Rotimi Oladele, Mr. Alidu, and Akanmu James.

One of the twins of Peter Abegunde, who spoke on behalf of other children, asked governments at all levels to support their education, saying: “When we heard about the gruesome murder of our father, we were broken. My fear is our education.

Many of our mothers are not working and we need to go to school. I want to appeal to the government to come to our rescue. We have nobody, except God. In fact, they don’t need to give us money but they should give us scholarships,” she said.

Speaking on the need for government to support the widows and their children, Feranmi Oladele, the wife of Rotimi Oladele said all the affected widows have no financial strength to care for their children.

She appealed to the Oyo State government to fulfill its promises to the widows, adding that “many of us are not ourselves again

Like this: Like Loading...