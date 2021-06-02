‘We need to demolish to make Bayelsa beautiful’

It is always said that for anything good to come to limelight, there is a price to pay. In Bayelsa State for instance, there is currently an attempt the government of Douye Diri to bring sanity and organisation to the state capital, Yenagoa; but unfortunately the less privileged are the ones the hammer is seriously affecting. Most of the shanties and caravans being affected are owned by the average people.

At the markets, the petty traders are the ones mostly affected in the attempted regeneration. It has not been easy for almost everybody in Bayelsa but if the state must wear a new look the state government insists that it will not stop until it achieves its aim of making the state capital a beauty to behold. But naturally the people are not taking it lightly as there has been series of objections from many quarters.

When New Telegraph recently visited an area called ‘Sand fill Road’, populated by women of easy virtue, all the shanties and the caravans that had been pulled down were burnt while the wooden makeshift houses had been removed. The women were also seen just sitting moping. Some people were seen selling the remnants of their shanties to Hausa men that usually handle condemned stuff at giveaway prices.

One of the ladies, who declined to mention her name but said she was an indigene of Ekeremor Local Government, said they were not informed of the demolition before the exercise commenced. She said: “Nobody told us of the demolition. We were just here on Saturday (last week) when we saw the bulldozer coming and we started running up and down to save our things. “I sell drinks here.

Now I don’t have a place again. I’m just here under the sun now. Maybe in the evening I can sell off some before I think of where to relocate to.” Another lady, carrying a baby, rounded on this correspondent angrily saying: “Please don’t ask me any question!”

At Swali Ultra-modern Market, a seller there Ada Okeke, who deals in chemicals, was seen standing aimlessly as her makeshift store was being destroyed. Speaking to us, she said: “What do they want us to do. They said we should go to the shops. I sell chemicals.

Do I now mingle with those that are selling food stuff ? “That place (the new market) is not even good. The place is risky. That is where they killed two persons recently! The cult boys are using that place as their homes.” Chairman of Phone Village and coordinator of unified non-indigenes of Bayelsa State, Prince Williams Eze in his reaction said: “The truth of the matter is that the Igbos are not happy especially the demolition inside the Swali market. You know we have been clamouring for them to open another place for traders.

“That Swali alone is jam-packed and you people know that they destroyed the GSM Phone Village. I shouted that they should create alternative market for the phone village because if you go to Port Harcourt there, they have it. If you go to Abuja, they have it. If you don’t want people, show them where to stay and do their business.

“If somebody is changing position for you, you will tell the person to go there and stay not here. Go to Swali market, some of the attachments are not enough and you know the number of shops inside that market will not occupy the number of people outside.

“I don’t need to tell you that Swali is jam-packed. So let’s tell ourselves the truth. I believe the miracle governor would have gotten a kind of place even if he doesn’t want to build it, just tell them to build, especially my own market because if I’m talking, I have to use the Phone Village as an example. “In the whole of Bayelsa state, we don’t have a Phone Village, only that particular one; you came and demolished that place. You came and demolished it. A lot of people are going because of that and they don’t have another place to do their normal legitimate business.

“Assuming that maybe you went to Igbogene or Amassoma to give plots or acres of land and say okay develop this place and be paying to the government. You fence it. You are giving us three to four months to relocate to that place. People will leave even if you want to come and destroy that place in the night, we will not talk because they have given us a place.

“That is my own reaction and that is the reaction of the Igbos here, especially the demolition that took place inside that Swali Market. Also Biggie Obesi, one of the leaders of the Tombia Market, said: “They have demolished Tombia market and we don’t have anywhere to stay.

“They are not telling us anything. This place was not a market before. That is the truth. Government has the right to demolish the place. They even came back the next day and found out that people had come with goods again and they burnt everything down. “They are not listening to us. The madness that is Okada riders is also the same madness in market women. I gave them a better place; they said that they are not going to be their chairman.

That is opposite 16 Brigade, Opolo. “Government has approved the place. The place is a private market. The place is very big. If we go, it will even accommodate Swali people.” But the state government, however, pleaded with the people of the state to bear with them as it progresses with the urban renewal exercise. Speaking through the Commissioner of Information and Orientation, Ayibaina Aduba government pleaded stating that the demolition of illegal structures going on in the state was not targeted at bringing suffering to the people but to bring out the beauty of the state.

Ayibaina Aduba noted that the essence was to give the state a semblance of sanity and orderliness and not to witch hunt anybody. The commissioner said: “The truth is that we have to give our state capital some semblance of sanity. People are just doing things the way they like.

It is not appealing to the eyes at all. That is why I keep asking for the cooperation of everybody so that we give this state capital some level of organisation. “Again people who live in a city must learn to obey government laws, rules and order that are given. So we are appealing to people to let them understand us. If we continue to live this way, it is just a ghetto that we are just creating. “Look at the market people in Swali Ultra-modern Market, there are empty shops. They don’t want to go in. What is the guarantee that if you stay outside of the market, you will make sales every day.

“Do you know that there are over 600 market stores that are near empty? It is sad. You keep talking. You go to the radio, you talk. They will say they didn’t hear. You make announcements; they will say they didn’t hear. So at what stage will they hear? People are just being recalcitrant. “Like Tombia, we never designated that place as a market.

They just formed a market there. You just set up a market and you now tell the government to relocate you. Relocate you to where. There is a major pipeline there, if something happens tomorrow, now they will say the government should come and save them.

“For transporters, we are doing the terminal. You know the state government thought it wise to build a terminal. We have not completed it but we want them to move to the place at Igbogene. So we are preparing the place for transporters to go and occupy pending when we complete the place. “We have the political will to go ahead until we achieve something. We’re not going to stop.”

Like this: Like Loading...