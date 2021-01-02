News

We need to do more on security -PGF

The Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF) has said the country needs to do more in the areas of insecurity. This position was contained in the New Year message of the PGF of the All Progressives Congress (APC). According to the party, there were many insecurity situations in the North and viz-a-viz the country.

The PGF also said that the COVID-19 pandemic had contributed to the insecurity in the country. In a statement issued by its chairman and Governor of Kebbi State, Senator Atiku Bagudu, the Forum said: “One issue that has dominated public attention, especially in the second half of 2020 was the new wave of insecurity in the country. “Beyond Boko Haram insurgency in the North East, sadly we now have banditry in North West, which is as disruptive and threatening as the activities of insurgents.

In addition, kidnapping activities is rampant in North Central and South-West and is spreading to every parts of the country. “Every Nigerians is justifiably disturbed by this unfortunate development. While acknowledging that our security agencies are doing their best to control the situation, a lot more need to be done.”

