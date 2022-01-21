We need to focus more on technical education – Bayelsa

The Bayelsa State government yesterday said there is every need for the educational sector in the state to focus more on technical, vocational, science, technology, engineering education, among other modern approaches at every level of education to meet up with the global standards. Speaking yesterday in Yenagoa during a press briefing, Commissioner for Education, Bayelsa State, Gentle Emelah, said to that effect the state has put in place plans to organise what he called Bayelsa State Education Summit, which is billed to hold next month.

The commissioner said the event will take place between February 7 and 10 and will produce forward looking ideas and vision for the next 15 years in a relatable education plan and policy. Emelah said former President Goodluck Jonathan will present a keynote address with the theme; Optimising the Delivery, Performance and Sustainability of Outcomes in the Educator Sector, adding that the summit would also bring together the best brains to discuss the way forward in education in the state.

He said: “It is imperative for our educational focus to shift to more of technical and vocational education, training (TVET), science, technology, even, Maths (STEM) and other modern approaches at the primary, secondary and tertiary levels to ensure the provision and sustenance of the quality of education meets the global standards.”

