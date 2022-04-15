We need to improve on various departments in filmmaking – Ibekwe

Chike Ibekwe is a writer and award-winning filmmaker. His first feature Eternal was co-winner of best film award at the 14th edition of Ecran Noir Film Festival. In this interview with TONY OKUYEME, he talks about his movie, Chartroom which will be released today on afrocinema.tv. He also talks about bullying, Eternal, Nollywood in the next five years and other issues

You seem to enjoy being at the background, always behind the scene. Is it deliberate?

Well, I’d say maybe it’s the nature of the job, though I am a quiet person and I enjoy my private space a lot – it allows me ample time for imagination and re-imagination. And that does not mean I don’t go out, I do, but you won’t necessarily see me at every event. I’m that kind of person that prefers to watch a football match on TV rather than be in the stadium. Some people like it the other way but for me, staying indoors and watching allows me see the actions from the different angles and slow motion that is fed into the broadcast, something live audience often don’t see. So I tend to like the in –the-background thing.

Is that why you don’t act?

Acting was really never something I was keen on. I give it to those who do it. Not that I’d never acted before. Remember, it was on the set of a stage play that we first met – ‘Woe onto Death’ by Uncle Fred Agbeyegbe. We performed that play at the MUSON Centre years ago. I remember posting a picture from that show as a throwback on my Instagram recently. I had always figured myself a writer, then a director and a producer and ultimately an executive producer and that is enough work right there. But, the only constant thing in life is change, so, I might be doing cameos on future projects.

Two years after its exclusive screening, ‘Chartroom’, a movie you directed and produced by your wife, is set for release this Friday, April 15. Why the delay? Is it deliberate?

‘Chatroom’ was ready by 2019 and was billed for release in cinemas in March 2020, a week after the exclusive screening at the residence of the British Deputy High Commission but incidentally that week the nationwide lockdown caused by the Covid 19 pandemic came into effect and everything was brought to a halt. However, when the suspension of economic activities was lifted and businesses resumed our project partners and funders advised we route the release through the streaming platform.

‘Chartroom’ seems to have a special place for you as a filmmaker. Why?

As a creative person and as a filmmaker the story has to have something about it that strikes, whether it tickles me or it challenges me, the story has to be elevated, call it a high concept if you may and that’s the case with ‘Chatroom’. The urge to develop ‘Chatroom’ into a movie came from a place or resistance, I like to call it creative activism – I heard this story that really troubled me then and I thought; what can I do to at least change the course of the narrative, to empower the victim, to sweeten the sour taste that it already embodied. The story is already a sensitive enough narrative. That inspired the desire to tell a unique and interesting story based off of the initial story idea. Secondly, I have always been intrigued by what goes on inside the control room of a reality TV show, (perhaps because I haven’t been part of any before,) like, how do the crew react to the statements and actions made or taken by the housemates, what goes on in the closet that the contestants and even the audience don’t get to see.

Again, why did you choose the reality television show style to tell the story?

Setting the story against the background of a unique and contemporary reality TV show was something I haven’t seen around and I thought it would be fascinating to place the story in that space. I wanted a platform that would serve as an effective dramatic vehicle to heighten the suspense and the conflict and the TV show tool sufficed.

Before now, you did a feature length film titled ‘Eternal’. Would you say the film was as successful as you expected?

‘Eternal’ was successful on different fronts, first the story – the short film version was my entry into the maiden edition of the now defunct MNET New Directions screenplay competition and it earned a selection as a finalist. Following that, I developed it into a feature length script and it received international acceptance with a production grant from a European body with which I made the film. The film was screened in a number of film festivals in Europe and Africa and finally it won the best film award (Ecrans Dór) at the 14th edition of Ecran Noir Film Festival. This was the early days of the cinema and so it didn’t go to the cinemas, but as a first feature film it earned reasonable international critical acclaim and that was an assurance for me that I might actually be in the right profession considering the fact that I studied something totally different for my degree.

What were the peculiar challenges in directing ‘Chatroom’?

‘Chatroom’ like other productions had its peculiar challenges, especially moving some cast and crew to the East while there were some security concerns. We pulled through, thankfully.

So, what have you been doing since after the production of ‘Chatroom’?

I’ve worked on a TV drama project for a client. I’ve written a number of scripts for clients as well copy writing while also developing my next film and TV projects. I have also finished work on my first novel that I plan to publish this year. I am also currently building a tech start-up that will be launched very soon.

What is your opinion about the Nigerian movie industry today?

Frankly, the industry is not young anymore and we cannot continue to give excuses, we need to rise above whatever limitations there are and commit to take the industry to a deserved glorious height. As a matter of fact the industry has been democratized with the influx of different content genres like the comedy skits, the web series, and equally different broadcast channels like the online streaming giants – Netflix, Amazon and even YouTube. It’s up to us to individually and collectively commit to continually raise the bar to a prestigious level worthy of global commendation and also institutionalise a proper structure that eradicates greed, selfishness, lack of professionalism and instead birth collaborations locally and internationally, we need to begin to unlock and harness the tide of global co-productions and production treaties. Imagine a time when a film project the magnitude of ‘Black Panther’ is done here, or at least emanates from here with huge local input – it is possible, but we have to be ready. We’ve got to individually and collectively dream it, prepare well for it, and activate the institutional dynamics and road maps to make it happen. It’s already happening in the music industry, we have to make it happen in the film industry. We need to keep improving in various departments such as screenplay, cinematography, production design, sound, direction, distribution and others until we can comfortably say we’ve gotten it right.

What has been your experience with piracy?

I haven’t personally had any direct experience with it but the menace is still there. The perpetrators are also developing their transformative capacity even as the industry evolves. They are obviously no good for the society. They are destructive to the economic growth of the larger industry. I understand a bill was recently passed in the national assembly to further curb their excesses. It would be pleasant to see substantial restraint in the wave of theft of people’s creative work.

As a child, did you experience any form bullying? What happened?

Growing up I don’t recall experiencing any form of bullying. In my primary school and part of my secondary school I was a class prefect even though I had some bigger and older classmates. You know what comes with such positions – everyone wants to be your friend so you don’t write their names down for noise making. My childhood was good but I think my psyche was affected when in my secondary school I was suddenly enrolled in a boarding school in Imo state very far away from home and away from all my childhood friends, it wasn’t funny, and some of the seniors then didn’t make it any easier for the junior students. Life in the dormitory was different and had its good and bad times. The terribly painful punishments by the seniors, their demands for your beverages and so on, but on the other side enjoying the protection and privileges of a senior who would have you as a “school son” was a fascinating culture then. But in all, there were beautiful moments and the sad ones. I was always finding ways to go home on weekends much to the distaste of my Dad. But as I grew older and also became a prefect again I had gotten used to that life of independence.

