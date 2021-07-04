We need to return to regional structure –Isong

The presiding Bishop of Christian Central Chapel in Calabar, Bishop Emmah Isong, in this interview with CLEMENT JAMES his thoughts on a variety of issues, including the agitation for separation. Isong is the publicity secretary of the Penticostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN)

What is the position of the PFN on the recent ban on twitter by the Federal Government?

You should know that the Buhari-led government has been very worried about negative media which is very much social media. In fact, he has been worried about the media generally. If you remember there was an attempt to even suggest capital punishment on false news.

I think the government, having attempted severally to control the press, saw an opportunity in the Twitter episode to vent its anger. To me, it’s an extreme decision but the toad does not run in the afternoon for nothing. As extreme as it is, we must not also fail to look at the other side of the coin which is the effect of fake news in the country, especially in a fragile economy like Nigeria. The problem of social media is that you can just stay in the comfort of your bedroom and tell the people that there is war in Owerri. So let’s look at the good intentions of the government.

I own a twitter account so it affects me too. We should talk to the government and talk to the people. Tell the government that policies that have to do with the media should be done with extreme consultation, possibly with the NUJ and other stakeholders so that the decision will not affect the economy because we are in a system.

You are banning twitter and don’t know also that we are losing billions of Naira. Ease of doing business has declined, you are also talking of freedom of speech which is constitutional.

The Federal Government through the EFCC said that it is going to retry exgovernors, senators and political office holders who have been let off the hook. What is your reaction to this?

I have three observations to make on EFCC. Number one, each successive EFCC chairman comes as a government on its own. This does not allow for continuity even in cases that you have mentioned. In as much as an agency of the government, federal or state, has power to review backlog of cases because these cases are as a result of the outcome of investigations, you may not know there could have been further evidence.

Even when the court has cleared the person?

Have you not seen this in the Supreme Court? The Supreme Court can upturn its own case. You may declare somebody innocent and evidence can spring up tomorrow, so that’s my problem. You can see that often we have successive governments coming in without continuity. Number two, is what is called media trial. As soon as EFCC arrests you, they come with cameras, journalists and you are declared guilty by the next tabloid.

That’s why EFCC fails in most of its cases because media trials weaken judicial trials, create public opinion, give wisdom to the animal you are trying to catch. It is like going to tell the rabbit, look there is a trap in front and he will prepare himself. It causes some of the culprits to over prepare and at the end of the day, you don’t have sufficient evidences to tie up your cases with all the media hype, plus social and political pressure and that takes me to number three problems with EFCC.

That commission has been politicised to the point that somebody said if you want your sins to be forgiven by the EFCC, you decamp to his party. EFCC did not correct that political statement. So I think we should review those three things I have brought out. Can it be independent? Can it run on its own? If it has its budget and organs as well as constitutional provisions, why is it constantly under the armpit of a political leader past and present and can be used as a dog to haunt or bark at political enemies?

Nigerian leaders have been fighting corruption since 1999 till date but the country is still very corrupt. Can you highlight the errors in the fight against corruption in the country?

I belong to several anti-corruption bodies and I am a trustee of the US Embassy Religious Leaders Anti-Corruption Committee. I work with the US Embassy as an ambassador of Anti-Corruption and so because of my belief that corruption is a cancer, and like you said each successive government is fighting and not having a headway, the reason is that Nigeria’s corruption is not individual corruption. I will give you the shock of your life.

An average Nigerian is not corrupt. It is the system that is corrupt. I will give you an example: my name is Bishop Emmah Isong. I am not corrupt but when I go to the passport office, I need passport tomorrow morning and I need to travel, my passport cannot be ready because of one, two, three reasons. My passport is supposed to be N18,500, but there are people on the queue. I am a big man and I am travelling tomorrow. I will not be on the queue. You can fill in the gap for me.

There are many factors and if I also cannot perform, the passport will never come out in six months. So I am forced to perform. I’m I corrupt? The answer is no. I am not corrupt but I am battling a corrupt system. I’ll give you another example. The Federal Government calls all governors and says school fees will increase from N10 to N20.

The governors transmit it to their Commissioners for Education and say ‘look, school fees is now N15. The Principal says this is good and calls the teachers and the teachers say school fees will be N25. If your wife is the one who was told, she will come back and tell you that school fees will now be N32. So, who is corrupt? It’s systemic. We live in a corrupt system.

The President has maintained his stance against restructuring. Do you toe this line?

My idea of restructuring is peaceful restructuring. Let’s go back to the regions and make it equal, I have said it in my lecture at the University of Calabar. Let’s make the parliamentary and legislative seats equal. South-East has five states, South-South has six. Let’s make the structure equal before we even carry out restructuring.

A lot of people believe that the Constitution review process will actually settle this problem of insecurity and restructuring. Do you believe that will happen?

We don’t even know which Constitution we are using now. Are we reviewing the 1964 post-Macpherson Constitution or that of 1999? We are working on an assumed constitution. That’s why we swear in our leaders by the Bible and the Koran because the Constitution is not complete. If the constitution was complete then it should be the constitution.

Something is nice and somebody will start attacking it. When once people don’t believe in what you believe in or it will tamper with their ego they will start attacking it. Nigerians are not just good at accepting opposite opinions, the constitution is our basic sickness.

If there was constitutional review there would be no agitation for secession by indigenous people of any region, if there was a constitutional balance in this country there would be none because the Constitution is our guide, our scripture.

What’s the way out because the National Assembly has come out to say that there is nothing wrong with the Constitution?

When you say there is nothing wrong with the Constitution and there is something wrong with the Constitution, who is fooling who? There is something wrong with the Constitution. There is a renewed call for a return to the 1963 Constitution, do you share this view?

The President recently said during the Democracy Day speech that he has lifted 10 million Nigerians out of poverty. Could this be true?

Let me not speak against the President or for the President. There are no 10 million Nigerians anywhere that have been lifted out of any poverty. I run a church and I am the National Publicity Secretary of the PFN. I relate with people all over the world; meet people day by day.

Maybe what the President should say is that he is intending to remove 10 million people from poverty. The poor ones in my church are still poor. That he has taken such people out of poverty is a very hypothetical statement. It has not happened yet. I can prove it. I am an Economist.

There are indices of economic recovery which are not subject to the minister of information, or political propaganda. There are indicators and you and I can even start permutations now. We can calculate and check the indicators for a rising economy. They are not calculated based on political statements. You cannot just stay in the comfort of your home or office and make political statements. Most of the President’s speech is for political reasons to help calm down Nigerians. Most of those speeches are written speeches by the way and not from the heart of the President.

The World Bank says 100 million Nigerians have been plunged into poverty so what does it portend for the country?

You know when an international organisation talks about poverty, they are calculating per capita, income, earnings, productivity. So it may even be more than that. However, my suggestion is that the government should not be seen to be sending money into the economy. The idea of many politicians is to inject money into the system through their cronies, and will later disappear into private hands. What the government should do to turn around the economy is to develop or activate productivity, generate production. It is very easy.

We have the raw materials and factors of production. Right now, there is no productivity going on. Create productive activities that will get the youths busy. If there are productive activities and people are engaged, it will generate private income that will make these people live a sustainable livelihood.

