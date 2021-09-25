We need to showcase best of our country to attract foreign tourists, says Okupe

Dr. Adun Okupe, a tourism expert, is a senior advisor with Red Clay Advisory, host of the West African Tourism Roundtable Series and faculty member, Lagos Business School, is not just a consummate stakeholder in Nigerian tourism sector but also an enthusiastic consumer of travel of some sorts as she was exposed to tourism at her tender age and has since developed more than a passing interest in the sector to become a noted professional whose expertise is in high demand. Born in Lagos, Okupe passion for tourism is something ingrain in from her childhood days where she was not only exposed to travelling but was influenced by some of the developments around her. It is therefore not surprising that in her later years she has become not just an expert in tourism but a champion and unofficial ambassador of Nigerian tourism. ‘‘I attended The Fountain Nursery and Primary School before going on to Queens College, Yaba Lagos,’’ she says of her early start in life.

Tourism foundation

According to her, her elite schools offered her the platform to explore, a platform she took advantage of it to give free rein to her adventurous spirit, as she tells you that: ‘‘Fountain School provided a solid foundation and exposure to adventure, I remember going to Snake Island and also having various arts and crafts days. Summer school expanded my interest in the literary arts, and my teachers showed the importance of having great teachers at primary school level. ‘‘Queen’s College also did the same for me and I am thankful for the quality education I received at these institutions. Aunty T (Ms Omisore) introduced Economics to me, which informed my chosen career path. There were so many great teachers all around who exemplified the importance of teaching to building the right foundation for the future. Queen’s College was where I also got grounding for the humanistic perspective that shapes my life. ‘‘The Z-club (Zonta Club) provided the opportunity to get involved in my community. I moved to the United Kingdom to continue my studies. I graduated with a first class degree in Business Economics from Keele University, worked for a few years with a Big 4 Accountancy firm in London where I qualified as a Chartered Accountant with the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Scotland.

Exploring interest in tourism

Despite her rich and enduring background in tourism and exposure in life, it was in her later years that she finally gravitated towards tourism as a human endeavour of note, studying and earning a PhD degree in the field of tourism. She recounts that: ‘‘Sometime towards the end of my training contract, I developed an interest in tourism as a vehicle for development and I went to study for my masters in Globalisation and Development Studies at the School of Oriental and African studies, University of London. ‘‘Following that, I got a PhD in Strategic Leadership in the Tourism Industry from the University of Surrey. I also did my post doctorate at the University of Edinburgh, and decided to relocate back to Nigeria to contribute to tourism leadership development. ‘‘I have a 15-year career experience in research, tourism, infrastructure and development advisory across several organisations including Universities of Edinburgh and Surrey, the World Travel and Tourism Council, KPMG London, W Hospitality Group, Red Clay Advisory and the Lagos Business School.

Nigeria is a business destination

Nigeria is no doubt is hugely endowed as a tourist destination but in her view, Nigeria is still a single tract enclave, that is, a business destination, with the leisure aspect not yet developed to attract global attention as does the business aspect. ‘‘Nigeria is a business destination for the most part and if we are to attract more visitors, we need more interesting narratives. It is basically answering the question “why should I visit Nigeria?”

We need to showcase the best of our country

‘‘To do this, we need to showcase the best of our country, provide accurate information, engage travel writers and journalists who can show beautiful spots across the country, and then support this with information about where to go, how to get there and when to go. ‘‘We must include the provision of travel advisories on where to go, recognising the safety and security issues. Of course, if you are asking people to come to you, then you need to ensure that the destination is in an excellent condition: accessible, well-signposted, safe, secure, and has someone who can provide information about the place. We also need to improve our service quality across the board, from the airports to the taxi drivers, the hotels and restaurants.’’

We need to sell Nigeria first to Nigerians

Just like leisure travelling is still a problem in Nigeria, so also is domestic tourism as patronage by Nigerians is still very low and nothing to celebrate. To activate domestic tourism, she calls for concerted efforts to market Nigeria first to Nigerians. ‘‘We need to sell Nigeria first to Nigerians and then non-Nigerians. If there is no concerted plan to sell the destinations, the access to the destination is tedious and the hotel room on arrival is dirty, then why should I leave my house to go on an eight hour trip to be uncomfortable? ‘‘Also, if the pictures of the attraction I am to do this for is a 40-year old picture online with no up-to-date information on it, why should I go? We need to learn from what other destinations are doing. ‘‘Nigerians love travelling and it is a shame we have not been able to capture this market. Some advances are being made but we still have a long way to go. Just look at the Visit Japan or Visit Singapore websites or even Kenya or South Africa. And then try to find similar information for Nigeria – we need better coordination. ‘‘Well, it is about access, information and service quality. Invest in the destinations, and then provide the information that people need to know about it, before embarking on marketing and promotion.

Provides incentives for investors

One of the setbacks to tourism development that many stakeholders point to, which according to them, has affected the bottom – top approach, is the constitution, which put tourism on the exclusive list but for the Supreme Court Judgement of 2013. Asked on the need to visit this legal provision, she defers to those in the legal profession but rather calls for the need to offer incentives to investors, among others so as to engineer development and growth in the sector. ‘‘I will leave this to the lawyers, but from my experience, there needs to be a focus on incentivising investors to invest for the long-term in the industry. ‘‘We need the right policies in place. We face multiple taxations as an industry, and this also needs to change, and then we need to harmonise and simplify our policies for tourism investment and development across the state and federal levels. ‘‘I would say finally, the need for governance and accountability, where our various ministries and commissions must work to the plan and vision set, within certain timelines, and reporting their progress accordingly.’’

