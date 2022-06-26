We need to stop foreigners’ dominance of freight forwarding –Alabi

Segun Alabi is the President of the Advocacy for Maritime Development Association of Nigeria (AMDAN). In this interview with PAUL OGBUOKIRI, he says due to the poor performance of most of the Terminal Operators in the seaports, their licenses need to be revoked. He also wants local operators to come together and fight the foreigners’ dominance of the freight forwarding industry. Excerpts

What is Advocacy for Maritime Development Association all about?

Advocacy for Maritime started in 2014 informally as few friends. We were initially a group of six friends, one of us had a problem at the Nigerian Ports Authority gate. We were able to get a solution by teaming together to solve the problem that really pulled the string. We were attending to issues informally.

However in 2016, we metamorphosed to register Advocacy for Maritime Development Association of Nigeria. Like I said, our structure is very different from conventional associations, though it has some similarity, in ensuring that members’ interests are protected, making sure we have an equation among ourselves.

When I assumed office, my focus was to publicise our duties because as at then, we were only known within the ports, within Tin-Can Island, where most of us operate.

Beyond the ports, we want to be known everywhere. We want to synchronize with the people in authority and stakeholders and that was how some of you got to know about advocacy. We have evolved and all the stakeholders are cooperating with us and are giving us support in our efforts to ensure that the right things are done in the Nigerian maritime industry.

I know one of the major complaints of port users is Eto. They have issues with it. Can you say it has achieved goals?

Although all of us sitting down here are not perfect, we are work in progress. I want to tell you, we have succeeded. I say we because Eto is a project of collective efforts not a project of NPA. I’m also a trucker. I have some trucks, and I can tell you today that the Eto system is working. Two years ago, between 2018 and 2019, we knew how much it cost. Let me talk about accessing the port, what we experienced.

When I was driving now, I drove here directly from Anthony where I live. Few years ago, I couldn’t come in here. That’s what Eto has done. No system is perfect; it’s a work in progress. Today, because of Eto, the price of trucking has come down. Few years ago, if you were transporting containers from Apapa port to Ikeja, you would pay as much as N700, 000, N600,000 to N500, 000.

As of today, if you want to take 40 feet to Ikeja it’s N250, 000. So the price of trucking has come down. I will tell you Eto has succeeded. All we need to do is to give it perfection. You all are here, you know what you used to face coming into Apapa. We have made tremendous progress.

It can only get better.

A group of truckers were asking for unbundling of Eto. They also want to have their own App. Do you subscribe to that?

When you have a project being prosecuted, it might not come to fruition at once. There might be complaints here and there. You will agree with me that when Eto started, there were complaints that those in-charge of Eto were manipulating this and that. However, perfection came in. It’s part of what we are talking about. If individuals want to have theirs, so be it. In my office, I have an Eto app, to tell you the sophistication of Eto.

From here, I have about seven of my trucks on the Eto platform. From wherever I may be, if any of my trucks accessed the port, Eto will send me an SMS. Few months ago, a driver in my fleet called and said he was still at the gate, and that they were asking him for money for him to access the gate.

But from my platform, Eto told me he had loaded at AP Moller, and had gated out of AP Molller. The driver was shocked that I had accurate information of movement. That’s the level of sophistication of Eto.

What is your position on the Customs VIN valuation policy?

There is no place in the world where you start a project and you will not face teething problems, especially when it concerns individuals or groups of people who feel the project will affect their interest. As a group, we support VIN valuation because it simplifies our work. It will reduce corruption, reduce extortion. It will, and it has started. Let all the values be in the system.

The importer can even go there and view to know if I am bringing in an X-Class of 2020. This is what I will pay but we are always in haste. But if we are patient enough, we will make headway. VIN does not recognize under aged vehicles. For example, if you bring in a 2008 vehicle, in our VIN, the minimum age starts 2013, you are going to pay 2013 duty.

That is the problem we are still having because some of these individuals who brought in 2008/10, there’s no place created for them on that platform. They will still have to get a manual valuation which is happening. But like I said, the project will be perfected. It is going to favour all of us. As I said, with time, we will reap the dividends.

What is your take on the arbitrary jack up of duty by Customs?

We have protested against it. Initially, they came with an e-invoice and we rejected it. The international standard according to the World Customs Organisation policy, the basics for the computation is cost and quantity and quality. What they use is your invoice value. If it tallies, they will ask you to go. There must be a harmony between your own record and the invoicing.

That’s the way it works internationally. We are against it because we are synchronizing with our bigger association.

All our members are members of ANLCA, and we are synchronizing with what they are doing at that level. We like what they’re doing, even going to the National Assembly to ensure that certain things are corrected. Though our position is that jacking up, we wouldn’t accept it.

You mentioned that VIN valuation does not recognize under aged vehicles whereas there are many of them in the port. This policy no doubt has contributed to the high cost of vehicles. What do you advise the government to do to cause a reduction in cars cost?

We have made our submission and one of the things we said, let’s start from here. Why is the government discouraging older years? It’s to give opportunity to local manufacturers but since they have started rolling out, most of them have, the question is, at what cost?

What we are saying is give everybody a level playing ground. Let Innoson, Peugeot, and Hyundai roll out; let the tokunbo people rollout too. Let’s put the two prices on the table because as we speak today, only few Nigerians can afford 2019 vehicles. Give the manufacturers a level playing field. Mr. Importer bring in your own. Mr. Manufacturer bring yours.

Let’s leave Nigerians to choose. That’s the way to do things. You can’t tell Nigerians they must buy this. At what price? I like Innoson products. It is locally manufactured, and few of my friends are using it. But if I tell you how much an SUV for 2020 will cost, you will be amazed. Our position is to give everybody a level playing field.

If you want to advise the government, what age would you?

I feel that the 2010 car is very okay. Even 2008 is still okay. An average Nigerian can’t buy them, unless we are deceiving ourselves.

The concession of five Terminal Operators has expired and NPA is considering whether to give them back the concession or take it from them. Do you think that NPA should allow them to continue?

Well, let me talk from the angle of those that use them. There are few of them that their licenses need to be revoked. On many occasions, we were about to write officially to the Shippers’ Council.

We have received complaints from some of our members about their inadequacies in terms of equipment. Some of them, their tariffs are killing; I don’t want to mention names.

One of my importers called me one day and said that he wanted his consignment to go to Medlog Terminal. I asked why? He said I get my container on time from there. Secondly, their rate is very cheap. I have compared it with three others. Thirdly, they have a very fantastic payment solution.

What’s your position on the multiplicity of checkpoints on the road?

I used to think it’s only on the roads that they extort until I delved into this trucking thing. Even outside the port, there are some areas drivers will dare not ply. Official ticket, unofficial tickets, area boys, police extortion. Etc. Extortion is all-over the place, not only in the ports.

I’m very much aware, and I have spoken with some persons who are in the truck union. The last meeting we had, one of them spoke up about extortion. He didn’t mean only the port. He was talking generally. Let’s look at it generally; we want this extortion to end everywhere because it is giving us a lot of problems.

Are there laws regulating the influx of foreigners into the freight forwarding business in Nigeria?

I know there was an Indigenisation Decree those days. I doubt if it’s still there. But however, the law says if a foreigner comes into this country and establishes a business, Nigeria must have equity (share) . I have forgotten the formula may be 60/40. They wouldn’t solely own such business.

That gives them the right since Nigerians are there to go into any business. As of today, I have lost at least three of my customers to Maersk line logistics. I have lost to Medlog. I am in pain. We as a group subscribe to the submission made by ANLCA at the National Assembly on this matter.

What are the foreigners doing that attracts customers to them?

They are bigger; bigger in terms that they have the wherewithal that I don’t have. Some of them can move 500 containers within two days. They have the money. They also have the machines needed. What I think we can do is to fight their dominance, that for certain projects.

They should not go there. Also the government needs to make laws like the Cabotage Act barring foreigners from going into the freight forwarding business. Let our locals handle them.

When we are talking about projects of millions and billions dollars, you can come in. We need to form synergy, come together and fight their dominance, pull resources together, because they have the money. When they come and put their card on the table, we put our own as well. That is how to fight them through such synergy.

