We need to understanding not tolerate one another, Sultan

The Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Saad Abubakar II, has advised that for lasting peace to prevail in the country, that Nigerians need to understand not tolerate one another. He gave this charged yesterday in Kano at the inauguration of a new group, ‘Inter Tribal Traditional Leaders Association of Nigeria.’

The Sultan said that the greatest challenge today facing Nigeria is lack of understanding one another, saying: “We today need to understand one another, not to tolerate one another, because if we are to tolerate one another it means we will continue with our problems, but if we understand our diversities and differences then Nigeria will be great again. According to him, ‘‘Nigerians must agree to fix their diversities through knowing and understanding one another and also by stopping the misdemeanour of I’m better than you attitudes.” He further urged the new group to reach out to other minority groups in Nigeria, so as to open more windows of bringing everybody on board to allow for more dialogue among Nigerians.

“You should go round Nigeria, and talk to everybody, you should not sit in one place and think you are doing the desire work you are created for, go extra mile by convening your meetings all around Nigeria,” he said. The Sultan, who is also the leader of the Supreme Council of Islamic Affairs, further stated that the formation of the new association shows how serious the efforts at achieving a peaceful coexistence among Nigerians have become. Meanwhile, Kano State governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, said Nigerians must do away with those who are self-centred and are hell bent on truncating the peace Nigerians enjoy. Ganduje warned that no part of Nigeria can live in isolation, which means we need one another to survive as a nation. “Therefore, all tendencies capable of creating chaos and disorder should be shunned,” Ganduje added. The national Chairman of the association, who is also the Eze Ndigbo Kano, Chief Boniface Ibekwe, promised to work extra mile in ensuring peaceful Nigeria devoid of rancor and ethnicity.

