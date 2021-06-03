News

We need true leaders like Anenih, says Itulah

Former member of the Federal House of Representatives, Friday Obomezele Itulah, has called on present day politicians in Esan land to dissipate their energy on the issue of having a credible successor that will step into the big shoes of late Chief Tony Ahakon Anenih, rather than involving themselves in character assassination of each other.

Chief Itulah, gave this advice while speaking at the just concluded Esan Leadership Summit held in Ewohimi Esan South East Local Government Area of Edo State. “The issue in Esan Nation today is that we lost the enigmatic leader Chief Tony Ahakon Anenih. The gap this great man left behind in Esan leadership stares at us in the face. His departure no doubt has left a yawning gap that currently leaves Esanland without his leadership acumen and interventions at critical junctures in the political space particularly at crucial times as we are presently in Esanland.”

