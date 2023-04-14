We neglected infrastructure for too long, we must pay the price – Dare

In this interview with Saturday Telegraph’s ADEKUNLE SALAMI, Minister of Sports, Sunday Dare, provides insights into the untiring efforts of the ministry to improve the fortunes of sports development using the neglected Surulere Stadium as the highpoint. Excerpts:

There were high expectations that the National Stadium, Surulere, will be put to use soon after the renovation work started but it is not fully ready for now. What happened?

The journey of a thousand miles starts with a few bold steps. I recognize that expectations are high but these must be matched with reality. In Surulere, we presented everything that needed to be fixed but we had to prioritize. The turf, the scoreboard which was installed over 30 years ago and the tracks. Those were the things that we spent money on. The money was equivalent to about N450m for these three things, not the entire stadium. What we got from Chief Kessington Adebutu was about four per cent of 100. But as we speak, these three areas are at 80 per cent ready. We took over a stadium that was dilapidated, massive rust had affected most key areas, and theft of armoured cables and stripping of critical equipment had occurred all around during the nearly 20 years of neglect. To replace the armoured cables and fix the 45,000-seat terraces an estimated N6.9b was needed as of the time of evaluation. I was not the Minister 17 years ago when the rot set in. When the energy bills and water bills accumulated, I wasn’t here then. But when I became the minister, in two and a half years, I started a journey that will need more years to be completed. But it cannot be done in 3 or 4 years. There’s no magic. Even if you have the pot of money, fixing a stadium is not building a three-bedroom flat. It takes more than that. Money, time, logistics, and expertise are all needed to rescue an almost crumbling edifice.

Could you explain the reasons for the delay?

Yes, we had delays and this happens with most projects. Things were imported, and timelines were not met. These are issues beyond my control. We set out to change the narrative, to make sure that what was completely abandoned and forgotten was given a facelift. We started a journey of redemption. When you are on a journey of redemption there are no quick fixes, it takes time unless you put money on the table, and there is no way anyone can hurry me to finish the stadium. Anyone who wants to rush me should bring the money and I will fix the stadium. We thank Sir Adebutu Kessington for his benevolence and support. We made sure that his company handled the procurement process and paid the contractor directly based on the presentation of the performance certificate. Not a dime of the N450m came to the ministry. We need in the region of N21bn but we got only around N450m with a little from our own budget allocation. Our budget is public, what comes to each stadium to fix each year is about N100m plus and this covers routine maintenance. The N21bn was since three years ago, it may have risen. A 15,000-capacity stadium in the Republic of Maldives today is being renovated at the cost of $23m. That is a country with about 600,000 population. So, anybody can bring somebody to come and estimate that of Surulere. A 45,000-capacity stadium, was built 51 years ago and abandoned for almost 20 years.

What about other sponsors?

We targeted 10 sponsors for Surulere alone but only one turned up. Sadly COVID-19 came and the world was on standstill for well over a year after which some of the sponsors could not fulfil their support pledges. There were days and nights that I brought people here to show them the stands and ask if they can fix them for us, I’ve met people in their offices, speak to them but if sponsors promise and don’t deliver, I can’t force them to bring money. So what you see is what we were able to do with the funds we have. After COVID, the sponsors that were waiting to give us money, their businesses were gone, nobody was willing to give money. Some shut down their businesses and some scaled down. I didn’t have the guts to approach certain individuals for sponsorship anymore. We were chasing down sponsors for both Adopt a Pitch and Adopt an Athlete. Why are people not talking about how we got 48 Nigerian athletes supported with funds from $10,000 to $20,000?

There were other steps taken about the Surulere National Stadium…

When I came in, we met hundreds of people here partying and drinking. They had more than 108 illegal stores, this place was not looking like a stadium, it was a marketplace. We had the boldness to set up task force, we gave every single occupant an opportunity to present legal documents to show the legality of the spaces they occupy. We made a statement that we would return this place to its original architectural design. That is different from fixing it so that we would even see what is there. People see the structure that was built and after that, we brought down more than 98 illegal stores. I was attacked, there were protests, I was even threatened that if I show up there I will be shot. We had a retired naval officer who I told to act decisively.

Are there other issues that affected the pace of work apart from COVID-19 and sponsorship? Of course, there were many. For an edifice abandoned for over 20 years, what do you expect?

The control room, the day I went there I almost wept. Everything is gone except the wood. In fact, at that point I was worried. We also commissioned an expert to check the stands, their integrity test revealed that close to 40 per cent of the stands are weak and suspect. The report said they had cracks and we have to either reinforce or knock them down completely because they are dangerous. So there is no point rushing to fix new chairs when the concrete stand is weak. I am guided by facts as a trained administrator. I said if that was the case, we should wait, we should fix half of those that are good in terms of integrity. I just said we should do the VIP. We started marketing the VIP and then parts of it were falling off so we said let’s take out the parts so that people who want to fix it can see clearly that this is the extent of the roof and repairs. If you want to change the roof of your house, won’t you take the old ones that is bad away, seal it and put something on top? That is what we are doing. We are at the point of getting an initial N250m muscled from the budget of the ministry to fix the VIP and perhaps with a sponsor so that if the stadium is ready you can enjoy a bit of it with about 2000 spectators. People to appreciate the fact that efforts are ongoing. But for the stands, we realized that the 60 per cent can be kept because the integrity report said so. But this 40 per cent must go down or be fixed properly. Those are the tough decisions we have to make. When you look at the efforts that have been made, we moved from zero to something. Look at the Moshood Abiola stadium, I have pictures. The pitch and some other aspects were completely bad but now, we have played more than 14 international matches there. These matches were FIFA/ CAF-graded matches. We have brought in the customized reserve bench and met all the conditions that FIFA gave us. People think it’s just the football pitch that FIFA needs to approve your stadium. You will be shocked by what the list contains

What is your view of about the National Stadium, Surulere, today as this administration is winding up? There are improvements.

What we promised, we have delivered, whatever we have not delivered is because we have not found the sponsors or funds for it. On average in the evening at the Surulere stadium, you find more than 350 people engaged in different sporting activities and personal exercises. The indoor sports, the swimming pool are always filled up. The tennis courts are busy. If this stadium is completely dead, will 350 people come here? Parents come with their children to jog at this stadium, we made it safer than it was before. It was completely dead in recent memory. We might not have gone as far as we wanted to go but we can only run as fast as our legs can carry us. You can achieve or renovate as far as the money you have can take you. Truth is we have neglected sports infrastructure for too long and we must pay the price.

Tell us how you were coping with maintenance and other service areas of these stadia … Very tough.

The light bills delivered to Obafemi Awolowo Stadium have piled up. There is no chance that I can pay off the light bills, so if you come in and there is no light, just ask me for an explanation and I will tell you that they’ve not paid electricity providers for 11 years. Federal Government has debts all over because of dwindling revenue. Individuals incur debts too. What can we do? We try to bridge it through generators and improvise on how to provide some level of light using solar lightening. Again, these cost money. If you see the bills of maintenance alone. When Julius Berger 12 years ago gave the bill to fix Moshood Abiola Stadium, the files are there, they gave a bill of N1.2bn every year to maintain Moshood Abiola Stadium. Government said they didn’t have the money so they left and that is why it went to that state of disrepair until we came in and did what we could.

How did our stadia degenerate to this level?

The challenge of infrastructure decay that we are dealing with today wouldn’t have been this much if in the last 15 years, they have being dealt with incrementally, we will not be at this stage. Look at the swimming pool, the Ministry had to innovate to get a private company to sign on, if not, the place will have been dead by now. There is no silver bullet anywhere. I don’t have any because it doesn’t exist, if there is, I will find it and fix everything within 6 months or a year. But I cannot do it. Those are the realities we are contending with.

What about the allocations to the ministry?

As I said earlier, it is almost nothing. We need to understand how the budget works. Every Ministry gets budget Envelope. The Envelope has a ceiling and you cannot budget above your ceiling. If you need N15bn for everything and the Envelope is N4bn, you’ve got to fit all your needs into N4bn instead of the N15bn needed. From there on, its slice and cut. And projects can be ongoing for 5 budget circles.