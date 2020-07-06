Top Stories

We never arrested Magu – DSS

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Department of State Services (DSS) has said it never arrested the Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu.
Reports making rounds on Monday indicated that Magu was arrested by the Service earlier in the day.
But the DSS in a statement said there was no such arrest.
In a statement titled: “Magu, Not Arrested by DSS”, and signed by the Spokesman of DSS, Dr Peter Afunanya, the secret service said the agency did not arrest the EFCC Chairman.
“The Department of State Services (DSS) wishes to inform the public that it did not arrest Ibrahim Magu, Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) as has been reported by sections of the media.
“The Service, has since, today, 6th July, 2020, been inundated with enquiries over the alleged arrest,” the statement said.

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

IPPIS: FG asks Varsity bursars to compile list of problems

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Abuja

…as JAC issues 14-day strike notice   T he Federal Government has asked Bursars of Nigerian Universities to compile all problems associated with the payment of salaries through the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) platform.     Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, who made this known over the weekend in […]
Top Stories

Liverpool end 30-year wait for English title

Posted on Author Reporter

*As Chelsea beat Man City Liverpool’s 30-year wait for a top-flight title is over after Manchester City lost 2-1 at Chelsea to confirm the Reds as Premier League champions. Jurgen Klopp’s side needed one victory to seal the league but City’s failure to win means they cannot be caught. It is Liverpool’s 19th top-flight title and their […]
News Top Stories

Anxiety over Ajimobi’s health

Posted on Author Temitope Ogunbanke

There was anxiety last night over the health of former governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi. Some online medium broke the news of his death yesterday. But the media aide to the ex-governor, Mr. Bolaji Tunji, debunked the ‘rumoured death’. Tunji in a statement posted on his social media said Nigerians should disregard the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: