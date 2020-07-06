News

We never arrested Magu – DSS

Department of State Services (DSS) has said it never arrested the Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu.
Reports making rounds on Monday indicated that Magu was arrested by the Service earlier in the day.
But the DSS in a statement said there was no such arrest.
In a statement titled: “Magu, Not Arrested by DSS”, and signed by the Spokesman of DSS, Dr Peter Afunanya, the secret service said the agency did not arrest the EFCC Chairman.
“The Department of State Services (DSS) wishes to inform the public that it did not arrest Ibrahim Magu, Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) as has been reported by sections of the media.
“The Service, has since, today, 6th July, 2020, been inundated with enquiries over the alleged arrest,” the statement said.

