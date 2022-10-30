News

We never awarded notebook of N300 for N2,100 – Makinde

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo IBADAN

…Dares Adelabu, Folarin to write anti-graft agencies

 

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, yesterday denied the allegation by two opposition gubernatorial candidates (Senator Teslum Folarin of APC and Chief Adebayo Adelabu of Accord) that a contract of N300 for a notebook was awarded for N2, 100.

The governor cleared the air on the controversy during an interview on an Ibadan-based Radio Station, Fresh FM, where it was alleged that the two top politicians said that the government had fouled its own anti-corruption crusade.

Makinde who challenged those peddling the lies to come out with payment voucher where it was written that a notebook which costs the sum of N300 (three hundred naira) was awarded for N2,100, challenged the duo to write Anti-graft agencies rather than making needles allegations which existed in their imaginations.

He insisted that he would resign and not contest the 2023 election if anyone could prove that the cost of the book was N2, 100 per copy. In the same vein, the governor disclosed that his government’s efforts at ridding the streets of Ibadan of the menace of beggars was being thwarted by some opposition sponsors who surreptitiously return them to the streets of Ibadan after millions of naira had been spent to relocate them to a rehabilitation centre at Moniya.

The Governor threatened to relocate the beggars henceforth to Kishi town, the headquarters of Irepo Local Government Area, in the Oke- Ogun zone of the state, if they refuse to move to Moniya in Ibadan where rehabilitation provisions had been put in place for them. Kishi is about 4 hours journey to Ibadan and it will be a Herculean task for the beggars and their sponsors to relocate them back to Ibadan if eventually they are moved to that town.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

