We only recognise Abure-led Labour Party, NLC insists

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) yesterday said there was only one Labour Party, and that it is led by Julius Abure, a former trade union leader. NLC President, Ayuba Wabba, in a statement in Abuja, also noted that the only recognised presidential candidate of Labour Party is Peter Obi.

He said: “It has been brought to our attention that a so-called faction of the Labour Party recently conducted what we can describe as a beer parlour presidential primary and supposedly elected a presidential candidate. Nothing can be more spurious, hilarious and ridiculous! “There is only one Labour Party in Nigeria. For the purpose of public education and clarity, we will take recourse to history. The Labour Party is the creation and offspring of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC). The decision to give birth to the Labour Party was taken by the statutory organs of the NLC and affirmed by the decision of the National Executive Council of Congress at its meeting in Bauchi in 2003, when it approved the formation of the Party for Social Democracy (PSD). It was attheinauguralconventionof PSD in 2004 that NLC decided to change the name of PSD to the Labour Party and it has remained so since then.

 

