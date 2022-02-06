We prioritise self-reliance, expanding mass prosperity over handouts –AbdulRazaq

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has said his administration is prioritising policies, projects, and programmes designed to make citizens self-reliant and more prosperous.

The governor said this Saturday at the mega constituency empowerment programme organised by Senator Umar Sadiq of Kwara North. He said: “Our policies, projects, and programmes are designed to make our people self-reliant. In our opinion, that is the surest path to breaking the cycle of poverty and making our people more prosperous.

“This involves gradually moving many of our people from the age-long culture of dependency to sustainable practice of self-reliance through skills acquisition, support for small businesses, empowerment, and inclusion.

“This mega empowerment by Senator Umar Sadiq is a good example.

Rather than throw crumbs at people, we prefer building the necessary social and physical infrastructure, training people in life skills, and giving them startup funds or equipment. “I also commend all our lawmakers at all levels, which have been doing similar things.

This goes a long way to strengthen what we do as an administration. We welcome more of it,” he added, while commending Senator Sadiq for choosing the noble path.

