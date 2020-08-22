News

We promoted 55, 270 police officers in one year –Minister

The Minister of Police Affairs, Muhammad Dingyadi, yesterday said about 55, 270 police officers have been promoted to different ranks in the past one year. Dingyadi disclosed this in Abuja, at a press briefing to mark the one year anniversary of the ministry. The minister said that the promotion of police officers to various ranks was among several achievements recorded since the ministry was created a year ago.

The minister said 28,190 sergeants, 690 corporals and 26,390 inspectors were promoted, stressing that the pension unit had also paid Group Personal Accident Insurance, Group Life Pension and other insurance claims to officers within the period under review.

He added: “In an effort to strengthen the internal security architecture in the country, the Federal Government re-established the Ministry of Police Affairs out of the Ministry of Interior a year ago. “The ministry is to, among others, initiate, formulate and implement policies and programmes relating to policing, which also include internal security as well as to provide supervision to the police force. “One of the main objectives of the ministry is to create a secured environment for everyone living in the country and make Nigeria safe and more secure for economic development and growth,” Dingyadi said.

