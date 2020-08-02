We’ re saved by grace

Grace is the kindness and love of God, our Saviour towards man; it is an unmerited favour for forgiveness extended to an individual who by legal standard should have been held responsible to receive punishment for his or her actions.

The Bible says in Ephesians 2:5,8, 9 Even when we were dead in sins, hath quickened us together with Christ, (by grace ye are saved;) 8 For by grace are ye saved through faith; and that not of yourselves: it is the gift of God: 9 Not of works, lest any man should boast.

Going by the law as given by Moses no man under the heaven is qualified for the salvation of God, because according to the Bible book in Apostle Pual’s letter to the Romans all have sinned and fall short of glory of God but our Lord Jesus Christ came and died on the cross of Calvary for the salvation of mankind.

The emphasis of the law is on righteousness but the righteousness of man is like a filthy rag before God.

The law was also emphasizing on works which have not qualified any man for salvation as none was able to fulfill the law to the level of perfection. In the presence of the law sin ruled the earth.

That is why the Bible says in Roman 5:8, But God commendeth his love toward us, in that, while we were yet sinners, Christ died for us. The sacrificial death of our Lord Jesus Christ on the Cross of Calvary even when we were sinners is a clear manifestation of God’s love to mankind. The Bible says in John 3:16,

For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.

The essence of the death of our Lord Jesus Christ on the Cross of Calvary is for the salvation of the souls of all men created by God to enable all have everlasting life in heaven. Every human being is potentially qualified for everlasting life through the death of our Lord Jesus Christ on the Cross of Calvary.

Since all are potentially qualified the only remaining condition is for one to believe in Jesus Christ as the son of God and that the death on the Cross of Calvary is for our salvation. It is not enough to make declaration of believe it must be matched up with the Christ-Like behaviour and actions.

Our Lord Jesus Christ made the grace available; showed us love by dying for our sins; he also wants us to emulate him by showing love to all. Unfortunately, love has taken flight in the heart of many people living on this planet earth.

If there is love, it will be impossible for one to express believe in Christ yet he will carry gun and engage in armed robbery. They will bear Christian names yet their behaviours and actions are too far from Christ.

Some other people will declare they are for peace yet they engage in terrorism, banditry and organized killing of different neighbouring communities with the aim of acquiring their land. The people who dupe fellow human being of millions of dollars and Naira bear names that indicate they believe in God yet their actions are quintessence of wickedness.

People tell lies against their fellow human being, fight one another, commit fornication and adultery indicating they are far from being saved by the grace Christ has made available to his people.

That grace is still accessible even this hour you are reading this message. Simply make a u-turn from your sinful activities, repent of your sins and ask God for forgiveness. It is when you must have repented and accepted Jesus Christ the salvation by grace will make meaning in your life.

Procrastination is dangerous in heavenly race nobody knows the day death will knock on his door and the grace will be taken away.

This will lead to everlasting regret of had I known. Repent today and God will accept you as his child.

Like this: Like Loading...