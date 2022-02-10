Business

We remain committed to workers’ welfare – MTN

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

Mobile telecommunications service provider, MTN, has reassured members of the public that it remains committed to welfare of its workers and improved services to subscribers. Responding to rumoured threat by workers under the aegis of Private Telecommunications and Communications Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PTECSSAN) to embark on strike, MTN in a statement said it had not received any such communication from PTECSSAN and as such unable to validate or comment on the issue. “MTN Nigeria remains committed to continued engagement with PTECSSAN and its representatives via established channels.

If there are any concerns, we are sure that they will be brought to our attention and dealt with in a mutually beneficial manner,” the company stated. Speaking on the matter, MTN Nigeria’s Chief Human Resources Officer, Esther Akinnukawe, reiterated the company’s people focus, saying “over the past two decades, MTN Nigeria has built a ‘people first’ culture that values diversity, inclusivity, and hard work.

“The company is dedicated to empowering employees and instilling in them a responsibility for our customers and communities. “This is what defines and unites us,” adding that “all MTNERs are at liberty to exercise their right to free association.” “Our company cares immensely about the wellbeing of its workers, and regularly reviews people solutions and policies to ensure that they meet global best practice and make MTN Nigeria a great place to work.

“We are committed to the development of our people and value their hard work and dedication. Our workforce is our most critical competitive advantage and a key differentiator in the marketplace, so we take staff welfare, remuneration, and career development seriously. “In line with this, we have stringent policies in place that promote meritocracy and protect our employees from all forms of harassment and discrimination and create a workplace where employees feel valued and safe,” she said. The workers said they would embark on the industrial strike over an alleged refusal of MTN Nigeria to meet workers’ welfare demands. PTECSSAN claimed that MTN refused the request of its workers despite the federal government’s intervention, and it is giving a 14-day ultimatum starting February 10 for the telco giant to address welfare issues.

 

Our Reporters

