‘We Rise: The Davido Story’ premieres on January 15

A new documentary that explores the story of contemporary African music, David ‘Davido’ Adeleke, ‘We Rise: The Davido Story,’ is set to premiere on Saturday, January 15. The production, we learnt is the firstever documentary on a 29-year-old African music star, who has won more than 50 awards and has over 80 nominations in a decade of his career. In a statement by the producers of the documentary, Nigeria Entertainment Today (Netng) and ID Africa, the documentary captures Davido’s decade-long music journey.

“The documentary captures the decadelong music journey of the larger-than-life star and how he has made himself a springboard to success for many young Nigerians and up-and-coming artists,” The documentary tells the story of Davido with an exclusive inside look at his journey from a teenager trying to get the attention of the world with his music and his struggles with his father who never wanted him to do music.

It also spans his turbulent days of controversies with the media, his support for rising music stars and people around him, as well as his recent globally-acclaimed fundraiser in celebration of his 29th birthday. This is the second d o c u m e n t a r y from Netng in 12 months following the release of ‘ S c a p e – goat: The Story of D’banj’ in Oct o b e r 2 0 2 0 . ‘We Rise: The Davido Story’ is also the first feature documentary on Davido, who has won more than 50 awards and has over 80 nominations in a decade of his career. “At ID Africa, our goal is to use digital media for capturing and sharing the stories of people, places, and events that matter to young Africans.

Since 2009, Netng has been documenting the lives and times of Africa’s most important entertainers, and today, Davido is undoubtedly one of the most celebrated and recognisable Africans globally,” says Femi Falodun, the CEO of ID Africa. The 25-minute long project, which took over eight months to make, features original interviews with leading entertainment industry figures such as founder and CEO of Storm 360, Obi Asika and legendary DJ, Jimmy Jatt, media personalities, Gbemi Olateru-Olagbegi, Eromo Egbejule, and Tosin Ajibade, as well as Davido’s music lecturer at Babcock University, Dr. Olusegun Ojuola.

The documentary is coming two months after Davido’s historic global fundraiser and a month after he marked a decade of his career. “Davido’s recent fundraiser gripped the world and you didn’t have to be a fan of pop music or Davido to understand the significance of this and what it means to many orphanages that would benefit from the N250 million donation. He is constantly setting a great example for other music artistes across the world,” says Michael Orodare, a writer and Production Coordinator for the documentary. “We’re excited to share this documentary with the entertainment world, for fans and young entertainers to pick lessons from Davido’s fascinating life beyond the news headlines – both good and bad.” Since the release of his breakout single, ‘Dami Duro’, in 2011, Davido has gone on to become one of Africa’s most successful artistes, collaborating with global superstars such as Chris Brown, Meek Mill, Summer Walker, Rae Sremmurd, Young Thug, and selling out stages across Africa, Europe and the Americas.

