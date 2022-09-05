News

We saved Ajaokuta steel by reducing $5.28bn contract claim to $496m – FG

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina Abuja Comment(0)

The Federal Government settled the long-standing contractual dispute with a foreign investor group in the steel space to secure a reduction of the money in contention from $5.258 billion to $496million, the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami has said. He said this in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations Dr. Umar Gwandu. The mediation proceedings, according to the statement, were under the International Chamber of Commerce’s (ICC) Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) framework led by Mr Phillip Howell-Richardson. The settlement agreement came into effect on August 19.

The statement said: “Nigeria succeeded in reducing the claim in mediation brought by the international firm of King and Spalding, legal representatives of the Global group, by 91%.

A claim for over $10 billion was threatened in arbitration before the International Chamber of Commerce, International Court of Arbitration, Paris, in respect of five major contracts of 2004-2007 – covering steel, iron ore, and rail.

“It might be recalled that the seeds of the disputes can be traced to five contracts entered into by the 1999 -2007 administration that gave complete dominance over the Nigerian steel space to one  company group, the Global Steel group.

“However, in 2008 a new administration proceeded to terminate these contracts contrary to legal advice supplied by the Ministry of Justice, which cited the termination cost in the form of damages.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Address insecurity, APC chieftain tells Buhari

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

An All Progressives Congress chieftain in Ekiti State, Otunba Olusegun Agbalajobi, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately declare a state of emergency on security in the country. The APC stalwart said this had become imperative in view of the incessant kidnapping, killing, banditry, insurgency and other manifestations of insecurity bedevilling the country. In […]
News

Gov. Emmanuel gives assent to Anti Open Grazing Bill

Posted on Author Our Reporters

  …Defaulters to pay #10m fine … Inuagurates Gender Based Violence Mgt Committee, Road Safety Advisory Council Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel has signed into law, a bill to prohibit open rearing and grazing of livestock which provides for the establishment of ranches and livestock administration, regulation and control. Accordingly, a task force will […]
News Top Stories

Trana-Kalabari Road: My critics are impatient –Wike

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha Port Harcourt

Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has said that those criticising him over the delay in the commencement of the Trana-Kalabari Road are impatient, stressing that discussions for its take-off has been concluded.   Wike, who spoke yesterday at a the reception organised for the conferment of special chieftaincy title conferment of Eze Gbuwara […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica