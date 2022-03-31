We scaled 868 hurdles to get WHO global benchmarking certificate –NAFDAC

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has certified the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), as a level 3 regulatory Agency, the third in Africa and one of the very few in the world. Director General of NAFDAC), Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, who attributed the feat to years of hard work, dedication and commitment while addressing newsmen on Wednesday in Abuja, said all 868 recommendations listed by the WHO were fully met before the Agency got the long awaited certification.

According to her, the certification was proof of the Agency’s improvement in line with global standards in the aspect of clinical trials, guidelines and procedures, regulatory inspection, laboratory listings, market control, and other regulatory operations. She said: “We started this journey in January 2018, five weeks after my resumption as NAFDAC Director General. It was a torturous, tasking and highly demanding journey, but I went through it with support of my directors, governing council and other staff who made different kinds of sacrifices towards the realization of the goal.

“When we started, WHO listed 868 recommendations which we must meet before we get to maturity level three status. Initially, it sounded impossible, but my directors stood by me all the way, in addition to many others who did all forms of sacrifices to ensure we achieve the feat. “In June 2019, WHO officials visited NAFDAC headquarters in Abuja to commence the benchmarking process. Out of the 868 recommendations they listed, we were able to meet over 600 of them, and were left with 147 items which were the most difficult ones at that time. “We started working at it. We organised town hall meetings and retreats for everyone involved along the chain.

We made sure that NAFDAC is on a quality system, and that helped us greatly to achieve the feat. In 2020, COVID-19 pandemic came and interrupted our programmes. It took a year out of our scheduled time. “After the COVID-19 fever, we picked up from where we stopped in 2020. We revisited the 147 recommendations and commenced work on them. In July, 2021, WHO met with our officials, virtually, and confirmed that we have reduced the 147 recommendations to 33 which were the most difficult ones including regulations. “We met all the recommendations in October, 2021. In February, 2022, WHO officials returned for final inspection and were glad that all items we submitted and claimed to have were intact. “That was when they told us that we are successful and had met the criteria for maturity level three regulatory Agency status. But they asked us not to announce it until we see the letter conveying the message. The much awaited letter came around 1am on Wednesday.”

